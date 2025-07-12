Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 54 Percent Discount on Air Conditioners From LG, Carrier, Godrej and More

Amazon Prime members with SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards can also lower the price of their next air conditioner with a 10 percent instant discount.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2025 14:02 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 54 Percent Discount on Air Conditioners From LG, Carrier, Godrej and More

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Max Vakhtbovycn

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Customers can purchase air conditioners from brands like Carrier, LG and Daikin

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale brings discounts on many AC models
  • Bank card offers can help to lower the final cost of purchases
  • The three-day Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will end on July 14
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale has lowered the prices of several products on the e-commerce website, making it easier to purchase consumer electronics and household appliances during the ongoing three-day sale event. Before the sale ends on July 14, customers can purchase air conditioners from companies like LG, Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, and Godrej. The prices of many air conditioners have been lowered by up to 54 percent of their listed value. In addition to these lucrative discounts, buyers can also use specific bank discounts to reduce the cost of these appliances.

Before you decide on a specific air conditioner brand or model, it's worth checking each product listing for specifications and features. If you have considerably large rooms in your house, you might want to pick a more powerful air conditioner, for more effective cooling. One of the best deals available during the sale event is the LG 1.5 ton 3-star air conditioner, which is currently on sale for Rs. 35,990. Meanwhile, Godrej also offers a similar air conditioner that is priced at Rs. 31,490. Some AC models also offer better energy efficiency, and these can be identified via their Energy Star rating provided on the Amazon product listing.

If you add your bank card information in advance, Amazon will recommend making your purchase with an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card. Doing so will get you an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent, which lowers the final purchase price. You can also check for other bank offers that might be available on select models.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners From LG, Carrier, Panasonic and Godrej

Model List Price Sale Price
LG 1 Ton 4-Star Split AC Rs. 71,990 Rs. 34,490
Godrej 1 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 41,900 Rs. 28,490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 66,990 Rs. 39,790
Haier 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 69,999 Rs. 33,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 45,900 Rs. 31,490
LG 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 78,990 Rs. 35,990
Carrier 2 Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 91,690 Rs. 55,989
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4-Star Split AC Rs. 74,400 Rs. 53,990
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (US-Q18JNXE)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (US-Q18JNXE)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 83.7 cm x 30.8 cm x 18.9 cm
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (CAI24EE5R35W0)

Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (CAI24EE5R35W0)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 2 Ton
Star Rating 5 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 135 - 280V
Dimensions 104.5 cm x 31.5 cm x 23.5 cm
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 18P3T WZT)

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 18P3T WZT)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 93 cm x 32 cm x 24 cm
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (HSU50C-TQS3BN-INV)

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (HSU50C-TQS3BN-INV)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Power Consumption 1520 W
Dimensions 86.5 cm x 33 cm x 29 cm
Technology Inverter Technology
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (CS/CU-NU24AKY4W)

Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (CS/CU-NU24AKY4W)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 2.0 Ton
Star Rating 4 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 104 cm x 29.6 cm x 24.9 cm
LG 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (US-Q13JNYE)

LG 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (US-Q13JNYE)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1 Ton
Star Rating 4 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 83.7 cm x 30.8 cm x 18.9 cm
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 12PINV3R32-WYQ)

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (EI 12PINV3R32-WYQ)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1 Ton
Star Rating 3 Star
Type Inverter Split
Condenser Coil Copper
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Dimensions 81 cm x 26.8 cm x 21.8 cm
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (LS18I56HAWA)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (LS18I56HAWA)

  • KEY SPECS
Capacity 1.5 Ton
Star Rating 5 Star
Type Inverter Split
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on New and Recently Launched Smartphones

