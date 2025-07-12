Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale has lowered the prices of several products on the e-commerce website, making it easier to purchase consumer electronics and household appliances during the ongoing three-day sale event. Before the sale ends on July 14, customers can purchase air conditioners from companies like LG, Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, Daikin, and Godrej. The prices of many air conditioners have been lowered by up to 54 percent of their listed value. In addition to these lucrative discounts, buyers can also use specific bank discounts to reduce the cost of these appliances.

Before you decide on a specific air conditioner brand or model, it's worth checking each product listing for specifications and features. If you have considerably large rooms in your house, you might want to pick a more powerful air conditioner, for more effective cooling. One of the best deals available during the sale event is the LG 1.5 ton 3-star air conditioner, which is currently on sale for Rs. 35,990. Meanwhile, Godrej also offers a similar air conditioner that is priced at Rs. 31,490. Some AC models also offer better energy efficiency, and these can be identified via their Energy Star rating provided on the Amazon product listing.

If you add your bank card information in advance, Amazon will recommend making your purchase with an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card. Doing so will get you an additional instant discount of up to 10 percent, which lowers the final purchase price. You can also check for other bank offers that might be available on select models.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners From LG, Carrier, Panasonic and Godrej

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.