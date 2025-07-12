Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Amazon Prime Days sale 2025, which began at midnight on July 12, is the company's biggest Prime Day sale ever. Every year, the event is hosted for a single day. However, this time, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is letting subscribers take advantage of the discounts for three consecutive days. During this sale, the Amazon is offering lucrative discounts on a large number of products, including smartphones, laptops, washing machines, smart TVs, cameras, and more. In case you are looking to buy a new camera during this period, know the best deals available.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

Right now, the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale is ongoing. The e-commerce giant has already listed a large number of products with big discounts. Alongside, buyers can get a 10 percent discount when making a non-EMI transaction with SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. But that's not all. Some product listings can also provide exchange offers on top of that. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs with specific bank cards.

Here, we have listed the best camera deals you can find during the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you're after smartphones instead, check this list. You can also find the best deals on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Camera Deals are Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.