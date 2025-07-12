Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the first time the company is hosting a three-day Prime sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 July 2025 12:30 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: The three-day event ends on July 14

  • Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K is available for Rs. 84,488 during the sale
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale offers bank offers from SBI and ICICI
  • Buyers will need an active Prime subscription to avail of the discounts
Amazon Prime Days sale 2025, which began at midnight on July 12, is the company's biggest Prime Day sale ever. Every year, the event is hosted for a single day. However, this time, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant is letting subscribers take advantage of the discounts for three consecutive days. During this sale, the Amazon is offering lucrative discounts on a large number of products, including smartphones, laptops, washing machines, smart TVs, cameras, and more. In case you are looking to buy a new camera during this period, know the best deals available.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

Right now, the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale is ongoing. The e-commerce giant has already listed a large number of products with big discounts. Alongside, buyers can get a 10 percent discount when making a non-EMI transaction with SBI bank credit cards or ICICI bank debit and credit cards. But that's not all. Some product listings can also provide exchange offers on top of that. To manage finances better, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs with specific bank cards.

Here, we have listed the best camera deals you can find during the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you're after smartphones instead, check this list. You can also find the best deals on laptops here.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Camera Deals are Here

Model List Price Sale Price
Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 84,488
Insta360 X4 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 40,990
GoPro Hero12 Rs. 45,000 Rs. 26,990
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100X Rs. 89,990 Rs. 73,979
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,996
Canon EOS R50 V Rs. 79,995 Rs. 73,999
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras
