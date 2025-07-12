Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on New and Recently Launched Smartphones

From the OnePlus Nord CE 5 to the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, here's our list of new smartphones that are available during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2025 12:02 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: New smartphones are available with discounts during the sale

Highlights
  • OnePlus CE 5 went on sale for the first time on July 12
  • The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G can be purchased for Rs. 16,499 with discounts
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is scheduled to end on July 14
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 began at midnight on Saturday, and several popular smartphones are currently listed at discounted prices during the sale event. Buying an older handset can help you get more powerful hardware at a lower price, but newer models can sometimes offer better features or new functionality. You might also get longer software support by purchasing a new phone, which can be a good reason to consider a recently launched model. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, new smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G are going on sale for the first time, while recently launched models like the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme Narzo 80 Lite will are also being sold at lower prices.

If you're looking for new or recently launched smartphones that are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale, we've compiled a list of some of these handsets. It's also worth noting that the high-end iQOO 13, which was launched in December 2024, is now available in a new Ace Green colourway via Amazon. Similarly, new smartphones from Realme, Honor, Lava, and OnePlus can now be purchased via the e-commerce website at lower prices.

Amazon's Prime Day is now a three-day sale event, which means that you get even more time to purchase smartphones or other consumer electronics. When you buy a product during the sale, you should check whether the listing on Amazon also includes any bank card offers. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: New and Recently Launched Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price (Incl. bank discount)
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 17,499 Rs. 16,499
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999
iQOO 13 (Ace Green) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 52,999
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs. 11,499 Rs. 10,499
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999
Honor X9c Rs. 27,999 Rs. 19,999
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,998
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

