Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 began at midnight on Saturday, and several popular smartphones are currently listed at discounted prices during the sale event. Buying an older handset can help you get more powerful hardware at a lower price, but newer models can sometimes offer better features or new functionality. You might also get longer software support by purchasing a new phone, which can be a good reason to consider a recently launched model. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, new smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G are going on sale for the first time, while recently launched models like the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Realme Narzo 80 Lite will are also being sold at lower prices.

If you're looking for new or recently launched smartphones that are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Prime Day sale, we've compiled a list of some of these handsets. It's also worth noting that the high-end iQOO 13, which was launched in December 2024, is now available in a new Ace Green colourway via Amazon. Similarly, new smartphones from Realme, Honor, Lava, and OnePlus can now be purchased via the e-commerce website at lower prices.

Amazon's Prime Day is now a three-day sale event, which means that you get even more time to purchase smartphones or other consumer electronics. When you buy a product during the sale, you should check whether the listing on Amazon also includes any bank card offers. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: New and Recently Launched Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.