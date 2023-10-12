Technology News

Top Deals on Refrigerators During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI debit and credit cards for transactions on purchase of the products.

Updated: 12 October 2023 23:33 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Interested buyers can get hefty offs on applying exchange discounts at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 started on October 8
  • The sale will end on October 15 for all
  • Flipkart Big Billions Days sale 2023 is also ongoing since October 8
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, which started on October 8, is offering huge discounts on purchase of various products including mobiles, tablets, laptops, home appliances as well as other electronic devices. The e-commerce website commenced the sale for Prime members on October 7, with exclusive deals for subscription-only users. The Prime Early deals offered various bank discounts on using debit and credit cards. The Amazon festive sale started on the same day as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023. Both the festive sales are currently ongoing, but will end soon by the coming week. Interested buyers have limited time to get their hands on some of these amazing deals, which could be at their lowest prices this year.

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI debit and credit cards for transactions on purchase of the products. In addition to this, interested buyers can also get hefty offs on applying exchange discounts. For this, Amazon will calculate and let users know about the applicable exchange bonus on their old product after analysing it. The company is providing amazing deals on purchase of home appliances, which includes ACs, refrigerators and TV sets. From double-door refrigerators to various other specifications and sizes, Amazon has a wide range of products to choose from at this ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here are the best deals on refrigerators

Product MRP Deal Price
Haier 190L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 20,990 Rs. 14,490
Samsung 189L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 25,999 Rs. 17,890
Samsung 189L Single Door Refrigerator With Base Stand Drawer Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,890
LG 242L Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 37,099 Rs. 25,000
Whirlpool 240L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator Rs. 30,800 Rs. 25,690
Godrej 564L Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator Rs. 90,000 Rs. 54,990
Samsung 653L Wi-Fi Enabled Side-By-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 83,990

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Haier 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator (HED 204DS P)

Haier 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator (HED 204DS P)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 190 L
Compressor Type Normal Compressor
Power Consumption 151 W
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Samsung 189 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator (RR21C2F25HS)

Samsung 189 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator (RR21C2F25HS)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door 5 Star Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY)

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door 5 Star Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 240 L
Compressor Type Rotary
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Triple Door
Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (RS Eonvelvet 579 RFD PL ST)

Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (RS Eonvelvet 579 RFD PL ST)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Capacity 564 L
Compressor Type Fixed Speed Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)

Samsung 653 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon festive sale, Amazon sale, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers
Top Deals on Refrigerators During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
