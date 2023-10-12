Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, which started on October 8, is offering huge discounts on purchase of various products including mobiles, tablets, laptops, home appliances as well as other electronic devices. The e-commerce website commenced the sale for Prime members on October 7, with exclusive deals for subscription-only users. The Prime Early deals offered various bank discounts on using debit and credit cards. The Amazon festive sale started on the same day as the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023. Both the festive sales are currently ongoing, but will end soon by the coming week. Interested buyers have limited time to get their hands on some of these amazing deals, which could be at their lowest prices this year.

Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI debit and credit cards for transactions on purchase of the products. In addition to this, interested buyers can also get hefty offs on applying exchange discounts. For this, Amazon will calculate and let users know about the applicable exchange bonus on their old product after analysing it. The company is providing amazing deals on purchase of home appliances, which includes ACs, refrigerators and TV sets. From double-door refrigerators to various other specifications and sizes, Amazon has a wide range of products to choose from at this ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here are the best deals on refrigerators

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.