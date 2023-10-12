Technology News

5 Washing Machine Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale has discount on mobiles, tablets, laptops and PCs, home appliances, and other products.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2023 20:06 IST
5 Washing Machine Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 began on October 8

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 will end on October 15
  • It began on October 7 for Prime-only members
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is also currently ongoing
The festive season sale is currently ongoing, with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 that began on October 8. For Prime members, the sale commenced a day earlier on October 7 with exclusive deals and discounts on a number of electronics, gadgets and other products. The Amazon sale is offering a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI credit and debit cards. Apart from this, buyers can also get an exchange discount on select items by exchanging their old gadgets, appliances or electronics with new purchases. It is scheduled to end on October 15. Meanwhile, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 has also started on October 8 for all the buyers. 

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale has discount on mobiles, tablets, laptops and PCs, home appliances like refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, as well as several other daily-need products. If you are planning to purchase a washing machine, Amazon is offering great deal on top as well as front loading machines, with fully-automatic washing function. LG, Samsung, Bosch and other brands have discounts on their washing machines during the ongoing sale. If you wish to purchase products with some of the best offs, we have curated a list of products you can choose from.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here are the best deals on washing machines

Product MRP Deal Price
Samsung 7kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 22,500 Rs. 17,980
Bosch 7kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 48,590 Rs. 30,490
Samsung 7kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 21,000 Rs. 15,490
LG 8kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 47,990 Rs. 32,990
LG 6.5kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 37,990 Rs. 24,990

Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL)

Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Top Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Digital Inverter Technology
Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)

Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL)

Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Top Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Tub Material Stainless Steel
LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM)

LG 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 8 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Inverter Direct Drive Technology
