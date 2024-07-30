Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is coming soon, according to details shared on the e-commerce platform. If we go by the company's previous timelines, we can expect this year's sale event to be held in the first week of August. As part of the upcoming Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, customers will be able to access deals on electronics and smartphones, home appliances, smart TV and home entertainment systems, as well as the company's Alexa and Fire TV devices.

Just like previous years, Amazon Prime subscribers will get early access to the upcoming Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, which means that these deals and offers will be available to paying subscribers for a few hours before the sale event begins for all Amazon customers.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale

A microsite for the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is now live on the e-commerce firm's website, teasing the arrival of the upcoming sale event. There's no mention of when the sale will begin, but other details related to discounts and offers are already published on the website. Customers can also make purchases using SBI credit card and EMI transactions in order to get a 10 percent instant discount during the upcoming sale event.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, customers will be able to purchase smartphones with up to 40 percent discounts — prices of handsets will begin at Rs. 6,799, according to the various banners posted on the microsite. Meanwhile, prices of laptops will drop by up to Rs. 45,000 during the sale, while tablets will be available with discounts as high as 6 percent.

Customers who are looking to buy a new pair of headphones will be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 75 percent, while smartwatches will be available with even higher discounts — up to 80 percent, according to Amazon.

Amazon's own Fire TV and Alexa devices can be purchased at discounted prices that are up to 40 percent lower than their regular retail price. Meanwhile smart TVs and audio systems will be available at up to 65 percent and up to 60 percent discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

