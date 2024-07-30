Technology News
OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R seem to be covered under the programme.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 July 2024 19:38 IST
OnePlus India Offers Free Screen Upgrade for Certain Models to Prevent Green Line Screen Defect: Report

OnePlus last year announced a discount voucher for OnePlus 8 Pro owners with a green line fault

Highlights
  • The initiative is available in the Indian market right now
  • OnePlus last year officially acknowledged the infamous green line issue
  • The new initiative primarily focuses on OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus announced a lifetime display warranty for users who suffered from the green line issues with its smartphone displays last year. Now, the Chinese tech brand appears to be offering a free screen upgrade programme for certain handset models in India to remedy the green line screen defect that has plagued AMOLED panels in recent years. This initiative is part of OnePlus's Red Cable Club loyalty programme and it is looking to cover a few old OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R.

An eagle-eyed X user Starcommander (@Starcommander10) spotted a new benefit in OnePlus's Red Cable Club loyalty programme. The screenshot shared by the user shows that OnePlus is providing a Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade offer as part of this membership programme. As per this offer, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users are eligible for a "free screen upgrade" and free phone cleanup and maintenance service at OnePlus service centres in India.

The screenshot notes that OnePlus handsets that are free from any external damage are eligible for this free service. They shouldn't have been “disassembled privately.”

OnePlus Free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative 

Additionally, a report by Android Authority shared insights about OnePlus's free screen upgrade. The brand is reportedly bringing a free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative that includes three tiers of services. The first Comprehensive Diagnostics involves inspection of the screen's performance and reliability. The second Screen Upgrades and Replacements service offers eligible users a “new, advanced display panel” that improves display performance and lastly, the Deep Cleaning Service to ensure it operates optimally.

OnePlus reportedly confirmed that this initiative is primarily focusing on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It will extend the initiative to some older models subject to screen availability. "Devices with human-caused damages, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through our standard after-sales service," the report quotes OnePlus as saying. 

This exclusive free screen upgrade from OnePlus is reportedly limited to Indian users now. OnePlus is said to be considering the possibility of extending similar benefits to other regions like the US.

To recall, OnePlus last year officially acknowledged the infamous green line issue and announced a lifetime warranty programme for its affected smartphones. Under this programme, the company will replace the displays on affected phones free of cost. On select OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series devices, the brand provided a voucher to upgrade to a new OnePlus device.

 

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, design
  • 120Hz, AMOLED display
  • Very good overall performance
  • Very fast charging
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average low-light video performance
  • A bit chunky
Read detailed OnePlus 8T review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Bright, fluid display
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Solid overall performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Selfie camera could be better
  • Excessive rear camera bulge
Read detailed OnePlus 8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4510mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus, OnePlus Green Line Issue
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
