OnePlus announced a lifetime display warranty for users who suffered from the green line issues with its smartphone displays last year. Now, the Chinese tech brand appears to be offering a free screen upgrade programme for certain handset models in India to remedy the green line screen defect that has plagued AMOLED panels in recent years. This initiative is part of OnePlus's Red Cable Club loyalty programme and it is looking to cover a few old OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R.

An eagle-eyed X user Starcommander (@Starcommander10) spotted a new benefit in OnePlus's Red Cable Club loyalty programme. The screenshot shared by the user shows that OnePlus is providing a Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade offer as part of this membership programme. As per this offer, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users are eligible for a "free screen upgrade" and free phone cleanup and maintenance service at OnePlus service centres in India.

The screenshot notes that OnePlus handsets that are free from any external damage are eligible for this free service. They shouldn't have been “disassembled privately.”

OnePlus Free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative

Additionally, a report by Android Authority shared insights about OnePlus's free screen upgrade. The brand is reportedly bringing a free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative that includes three tiers of services. The first Comprehensive Diagnostics involves inspection of the screen's performance and reliability. The second Screen Upgrades and Replacements service offers eligible users a “new, advanced display panel” that improves display performance and lastly, the Deep Cleaning Service to ensure it operates optimally.

OnePlus reportedly confirmed that this initiative is primarily focusing on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It will extend the initiative to some older models subject to screen availability. "Devices with human-caused damages, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through our standard after-sales service," the report quotes OnePlus as saying.

This exclusive free screen upgrade from OnePlus is reportedly limited to Indian users now. OnePlus is said to be considering the possibility of extending similar benefits to other regions like the US.

To recall, OnePlus last year officially acknowledged the infamous green line issue and announced a lifetime warranty programme for its affected smartphones. Under this programme, the company will replace the displays on affected phones free of cost. On select OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series devices, the brand provided a voucher to upgrade to a new OnePlus device.