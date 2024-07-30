Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch in India a day after the global “Made by Google” hardware launch event. The flagship lineup is tipped to include four models — including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models that have already been teased to arrive as the successors to last year's Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold, respectively. They are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the first Google foldable to reach the Indian market.

Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite to tease the arrival of the Pixel 9 series in India. These handsets will be launched in the country on August 14. While the listing only mentions the Pixel 9 series, the poster showcases the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro models. The listing confirms that they will go on sale via the e-commerce website. Google has tapped Flipkart as the exclusive retail partner for the launch of the Pixel 8 series, just like its previous smartphone models.

Google is hosting its next Made by Google event on August 13 in global markets including the US, where it will unveil its latest lineup of Pixel devices. The brand is expected to disclose the price and availability details of the phones for India on August 14. Besides the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the upcoming lineup is anticipated to include the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL models.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are already listed on Google's India website and users can sign up to receive the latest updates about the upcoming handsets and their availability.

The release of Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India will mark the debut of Google's foldable in the country. The tech giant's first foldable phone — Pixel Fold — has been confined to select global markets. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold would compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open and Tecno Phantom V Fold in the country.

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications (Leaked)

The Pixel 9 Pro is tipped to boast a 6.3-inch display with 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could arrive with a 6.3-inch cover screen, an 8-inch main display, and 16GB of RAM. Both phones could be powered by a new Tensor G4 chip.

The Pixel 9 Pro is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and two 48-megapixel sensors. It is said to be equipped with a 42-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could arrive with a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 10.5-megapixel sensor and a 10.8-megapixel sensor. It is likely to feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

