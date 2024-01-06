Technology News

Customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2024 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Anirudh Reddy

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is set to begin soon
  • The sale typically begins before Republic Day every year
  • Customers can also avail of exchange bonuses and bank card discounts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner, and the e-commerce platform has started to share details of its next sale event on its website. Every year, Amazon offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products and other consumer electronics as part of a sale that begins a few days before Republic Day. As part of the upcoming sale on Amazon, customers will also be able to avail of instant discounts on eligible bank card transactions.

The e-commerce giant has begun teasing the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale on its website but is yet to announce when it will begin. Last year, the sale started on January 15, and customers can also expect a similar timeline this year. The website also reveals that just like the firm's other sale events, Amazon Prime subscribers will have early access to the upcoming sale.

During the upcoming sale, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories, with 5G smartphones starting at Rs. 9,999 and up to Rs. 50,000 off on eligible smartphones, according to the landing page for the sale.

Similarly, laptops and smartwatches will be available with discounts of up to 75 percent, while smart TVs and other appliances can be bought with a 65 percent discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

In addition to the discounts on several products during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, SBI Bank customers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Exchanging an older, eligible device will also help to further lower the price of the product being purchased via the e-commerce website during the sale.

We can expect to hear more about the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale in the coming days — the e-commerce giant is expected to reveal details of the sale dates, which devices will be discounted, and when the sale will begin for Prime members later this month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2014, Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon sale, Republic day sale, Sale offers, Amazon
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Restricts Downloads of Airalo, Holafly in India for Not Complying With DoT Policy: Report

