OnePlus Nord 3 5G was launched in India in July this year. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support, and ships with Android 13-based UI. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit as well as a tri-state alert slider. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations in the country. Both variants have now been spotted online with a significant price cut.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G price in India (revised)

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G launched in India with 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. Now both models are listed online at discounted rates.

OnePlus' official website now lists the 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 29,999, while the 16GB + 256GB option is marked at Rs. 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is offered in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options in the country. ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, and One Card Credit Card holders may be eligible for an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 at the time of purchase.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 450ppi, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera features a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is also equipped with a tri-state alert slider.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.