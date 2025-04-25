Technology News
Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked After Global Debut

Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched in select global markets on April 24.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 14:31 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked After Global Debut

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor
  • The Indian variant may get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro could support 90W fast charging in India
Motorola Edge 60 Pro could arrive in India soon. The handset has already been unveiled in select global markets alongside the standard Motorola Edge 60 model. A tipster has now claimed that the phone may be available in the country by the end of this month. The Indian variant will likely be similar to its global counterpart. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and three 50-megapixel cameras.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to launch in India soon, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in an X post. He added that the handset could arrive in the country as early as the end of the ongoing month. We can expect an official announcement from the company in the coming days.

The tipster added that the Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and three 50-megapixel cameras. It could arrive with similar specifications as the global version. 

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro global version has a 50-megapixel primary Sony Lytia 700C sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has an IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone ships with Android 15-based Hello UI.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion handsets in India. Prices for the handset in the country start at Rs. 22,999 for an 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Features, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
