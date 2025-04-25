Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked After Global Debut

Motorola Edge 60 Pro could arrive in India soon. The handset has already been unveiled in select global markets alongside the standard Motorola Edge 60 model. A tipster has now claimed that the phone may be available in the country by the end of this month. The Indian variant will likely be similar to its global counterpart. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and three 50-megapixel cameras.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to launch in India soon, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in an X post. He added that the handset could arrive in the country as early as the end of the ongoing month. We can expect an official announcement from the company in the coming days.

The tipster added that the Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and three 50-megapixel cameras. It could arrive with similar specifications as the global version.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro global version has a 50-megapixel primary Sony Lytia 700C sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom at the back and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has an IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone ships with Android 15-based Hello UI.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion handsets in India. Prices for the handset in the country start at Rs. 22,999 for an 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration.