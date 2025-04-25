Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Alleged Price Leaks; Might Cost More Than the Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be positioned between the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 17:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Alleged Price Leaks; Might Cost More Than the Samsung Galaxy S25+

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is teased to have a slimmer profile than other S25 models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may start at CAD 1,678.99 (around Rs. 1,03,000)
  • It may be launched in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black colours
  • The phone is reported to be launched in China and South Korea in May
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to launch in May as the latest addition to the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup that was unveiled in January. Ahead of its anticipated introduction, the South Korean technology conglomerate is said to have accidentally leaked the price of the upcoming handset in Canada. As per a report, it appeared under the terms and conditions of discounts offered on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, which hints towards the Galaxy S25 Edge potentially being more expensive than the Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price (Expected)

Winfuture.de's Roland Quandt posted screenshots of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge listing on the decentralised microblogging platform Bluesky. It was included in the list of devices which users can trade in to get a 20 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets. The phone is said to be available in two storage options — 256GB and 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Canadian pricing straight from Samsung's own website www.samsung.com/ca_fr/offer/...

[image or embed]

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) April 24, 2025 at 9:02 PM

The Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage (SM-S937WZKAXAC) may be priced at CAD 1,678.99 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). Meanwhile, the 512GB variant of the handset (SM-S937WZKEXAC) is said to cost CAD 1,848.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000). 

The pricing suggests that the phone will sit between the Galaxy S25+, which costs CAD 1,438.99 (roughly Rs. 88,500) and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, priced at CAD 1,918.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000).

The Galaxy S25 Edge listing also sheds light on the possible colour options. As per the details, it may be offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black colourways. Interestingly, the nomenclature of the colour options indicates that the handset may come with a titanium build, similar to other models in the Galaxy S25 series.

While official details remain under wraps, previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could initially see a limited launch. It is speculated to debut first in China and South Korea on May 23, with its introduction in the US and other global markets happening on May 30.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 1440x2340 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts on Samsung Phones, More Teased
Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Alleged Price Leaks; Might Cost More Than the Samsung Galaxy S25+
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  3. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  6. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Version of This Model
  7. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time:Â Check Price, Offers
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Hands-on Image Points to Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  2. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  4. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  5. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  6. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  7. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
  8. US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities
  9. Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
  10. Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »