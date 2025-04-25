Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to launch in May as the latest addition to the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup that was unveiled in January. Ahead of its anticipated introduction, the South Korean technology conglomerate is said to have accidentally leaked the price of the upcoming handset in Canada. As per a report, it appeared under the terms and conditions of discounts offered on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, which hints towards the Galaxy S25 Edge potentially being more expensive than the Galaxy S25+.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price (Expected)

Winfuture.de's Roland Quandt posted screenshots of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge listing on the decentralised microblogging platform Bluesky. It was included in the list of devices which users can trade in to get a 20 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets. The phone is said to be available in two storage options — 256GB and 512GB.

The Galaxy S25 Edge with 256GB of storage (SM-S937WZKAXAC) may be priced at CAD 1,678.99 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000). Meanwhile, the 512GB variant of the handset (SM-S937WZKEXAC) is said to cost CAD 1,848.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000).

The pricing suggests that the phone will sit between the Galaxy S25+, which costs CAD 1,438.99 (roughly Rs. 88,500) and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, priced at CAD 1,918.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000).

The Galaxy S25 Edge listing also sheds light on the possible colour options. As per the details, it may be offered in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black colourways. Interestingly, the nomenclature of the colour options indicates that the handset may come with a titanium build, similar to other models in the Galaxy S25 series.

While official details remain under wraps, previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could initially see a limited launch. It is speculated to debut first in China and South Korea on May 23, with its introduction in the US and other global markets happening on May 30.