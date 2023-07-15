Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch and 55-Inch Smart TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale brings discounts on TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Sony, and LG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Frame Series 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 80,240

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale started on July 15
  • LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with 55-inch screen is listed for Rs. 48,990
  • Amazon is offering no cost EMI options

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is live, with deals, discounts, and offers on a range of gadgets. The yearly sale which will end on July 16, brings smart TVs and monitors among others at discounted prices. Amazon is offering up to 60 percent discount on smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Sony, LG, and more. There are also bank offers to  additional discounts. The online marketplace is offering faster delivery options to customers purchasing discounted devices through its ongoing sale.

We've curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs with 50-inch to 55-inch screens that you can get through the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Samsung Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV

Samsung Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV with a 55-inch screen is currently available for a discounted price of Rs. 80,240 (including bank offers) instead of the previous retail price of Rs. 86,990. Customers can benefit from the additional exchange offer discount, which is capped at Rs. 3,360. This smart TV's screen is rated to deliver a refresh rate of 100Hz and it runs on a Neo Quantum processor. It comes with HDR 10+ support and includes popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Buy now at: Rs. 80,240 (MRP Rs. 86,990)

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with a 55-inch screen is listed in the ongoing sale for Rs. 48,990. With bank discounts, customers can grab this Smart TV for Rs. 44,240. Further, Amazon is providing exchange offers up to Rs. 3,360. EMI options begin at Rs. 2,341. This model comes with 60Hz refresh rate display and inbuild Google Assistant and Alexa. It is equipped with 20W stereo speakers as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,240 (MPR Rs. 84,990)

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon is offering the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at Rs. 55,990. Customers can also use an ICICI or SBI credit card to get an additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 2,000. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 55,990 can be availed by exchanging an old TV. It has an LED display with 60Hz refresh rate and packed speakers with 20W output and Dolby audio support. The smart TV has one year warranty as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (MPR Rs. 99,900)

Redmi 55-inch Smart LED TV X55

The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has brought Redmi's 55-inch Smart LED TV X55 for Rs. 32,999. Customers using an ICICI bank credit card and SBI card can buy it with an additional discount of Rs.1,250. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old TV with the new model. This 4K HDR LED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for high dynamic range content. It supports different sound formats like Dolby Audio for the inbuilt speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual:X.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 54,999) 

VU GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Amazon is selling the 55-inch VU GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV during its ongoing sale at Rs. 36,999. The smart TV can be purchased for Rs. 35,240 with an instant discount on SBI and ICICI credit cards. Further, customers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,360 when purchasing it in lieu of their existing model. It comes with 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology and 104W voice output. It offers wider OTT platform support including Netflix, Prime Video, and SonyLIV among others.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,240 (MRP Rs. 65,000)

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
