Apple May Introduce iPhone Flip With Clamshell Design After iPhone Fold Launch: Report

The iPhone Flip may feature a clamshell-style design, similar to flip-style competitors like Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 February 2026 09:50 IST
Flip phones like the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (pictured) have a clamshell-style design

Highlights
  • The iPhone Flip could launch after the iPhone Fold, as per Gurman
  • It may adopt a square design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7
  • Apple could also introduce a larger book-style foldable iPhone
Apple is widely rumoured to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Fold, in 2026. However, it may not be the only foldable model that we see from the Cupertino-based tech giant. According to a seasoned journalist, Apple is also exploring another foldable form factor and could introduce a clamshell-style iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Flip. While details remain under wraps, the purported handset is reported to be introduced after the iPhone Fold.

iPhone Flip Launch

In the latest Edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about Apple's foldable iPhone roadmap. As per the journalist, the company is exploring a smaller, foldable version of the iPhone Fold, which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026.

The purported iPhone Flip is rumoured to feature a square, clamshell-style design, similar to potential flip-style competitors like the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

While Apple has yet to confirm any plans for a clamshell-style iPhone, it is rumoured to arrive after the launch of the iPhone Fold. The handset's development, however, is “far from guaranteed”.

As per Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is anticipating a strong performance of its first-ever foldable iPhone, and it may generate demand for the foldable iPhone category in general. Customers may reportedly seek the iPhone in more form factors, similar to the demand for different-sized iPhone models.

Apart from this, Apple could also launch another book-style foldable iPhone, much larger than the iPhone Fold. Details about the company's rumoured first foldable handset have leaked in recent weeks, and they hint towards a smaller form factor compared to its main rival, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The purported iPhone Fold is said to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen.

As such, the tech giant may eventually introduce a larger version that sits in its lineup above the iPhone Fold.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone Fold may have minimal creasing around the hinge area, which most foldable makers struggle with. CAD renders of the handset have hinted towards a flatter surface with a less pronounced crease. It could feature dual rear cameras and dual selfie cameras.

The iPhone Fold is reported to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, fabricated on 2nm node technology. Apple's C2 modem could power networking. For security, the iPhone Fold may have Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Launch, iPhone Fold Specifications, Apple
