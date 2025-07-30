Google Pixel 10 is expected to support Qi2 wireless charging, and a recently leaked render suggests the upcoming smartphone may include inbuilt magnets for the same. Notably, earlier reports offered conflicting information about whether the Pixel 10 would feature Qi2-compatible magnets. However, this latest leak, emerging ahead of the August 20 launch, adds weight to the possibility that Pixel 10 phones will indeed include built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. Google's new wireless charging accessories will reportedly be called "Pixelsnap."

Google Pixel 10 May Feature Inbuilt Qi2 Magnets

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 10 shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows the phone in an Indigo shade with a charging puck attached directly to its back. The phone appears without a protective case, clearly showing the antenna lines and the rear camera bump. The charging puck is expected to be one of Google's rumoured Pixelsnap accessories. Although it has no visible branding, it resembles the Pixel Watch 3 charger, but bigger.

Leaked Pixel 10 render with charging puck

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

A previous report suggested that Google is working on a Pixelsnap Charger alongside a Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand. These are expected to be Qi 2-backed magnetic accessories that will likely be compatible with the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Notably, the current Pixel 9 model supports the Qi wireless charging standard.

The aforementioned tipster also leaked an official-looking render of the Pixel 10 Pro protective case. The design appears to be the same as the official case of the existing Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by a Tensor G5 SoC and feature a 6.3-inch Actua display. It is said to offer a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a new telephoto shooter.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL variants of the Pixel 10 series are expected to feature the same chipset. The latter may get a bigger 6.8-inch Super Actua display. For optics, they are likely to have 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups with 48-megapixel ultrawide shooters.