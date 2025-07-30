Technology News
Google Pixel 10 May Feature Inbuilt Qi2 Magnets, Leaked ‘Pixelsnap’ Charging Puck Suggests

Google Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 11:15 IST
Google Pixel 9 (pictured) supports Qi wireless charging

  • Google Pixel 10 will likely feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset may get a 48-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Pixel 10 may come with a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter
Google Pixel 10 is expected to support Qi2 wireless charging, and a recently leaked render suggests the upcoming smartphone may include inbuilt magnets for the same. Notably, earlier reports offered conflicting information about whether the Pixel 10 would feature Qi2-compatible magnets. However, this latest leak, emerging ahead of the August 20 launch, adds weight to the possibility that Pixel 10 phones will indeed include built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. Google's new wireless charging accessories will reportedly be called "Pixelsnap." 

Google Pixel 10 May Feature Inbuilt Qi2 Magnets

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 10 shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows the phone in an Indigo shade with a charging puck attached directly to its back. The phone appears without a protective case, clearly showing the antenna lines and the rear camera bump. The charging puck is expected to be one of Google's rumoured Pixelsnap accessories. Although it has no visible branding, it resembles the Pixel Watch 3 charger, but bigger.

pixel 10 pixelsnap x evleaks inline Pixel 10

Leaked Pixel 10 render with charging puck
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

A previous report suggested that Google is working on a Pixelsnap Charger alongside a Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand. These are expected to be Qi 2-backed magnetic accessories that will likely be compatible with the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Notably, the current Pixel 9 model supports the Qi wireless charging standard.

The aforementioned tipster also leaked an official-looking render of the Pixel 10 Pro protective case. The design appears to be the same as the official case of the existing Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by a Tensor G5 SoC and feature a 6.3-inch Actua display. It is said to offer a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit, including a new telephoto shooter.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL variants of the Pixel 10 series are expected to feature the same chipset. The latter may get a bigger 6.8-inch Super Actua display. For optics, they are likely to have 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups with 48-megapixel ultrawide shooters.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
