iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Tipped via Dummy Units; Pro Models to Get More Saturated Tones

Apple is expected to introduce a bold orange colourway for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 09:59 IST
iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Tipped via Dummy Units; Pro Models to Get More Saturated Tones

The muted colour tones of iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro models may come in black, white, navy blue, orange colours
  • iPhone 17 and 17 Air may share black, white, and light blue shades
  • iPhone 17 is tipped to get light pink; 17 Air could come in gold
With the launch of the iPhone 17 series just a couple of months away, rumours are rapidly surfacing. This year, we again expect to see the tech giant unveil four models, but an iPhone 17 Air may replace the Plus variant from the current lineup. The latest leak suggests the possible colour options that we could see in the iPhone 17 series. The Pro models are tipped for the biggest change this year, with more saturated shades than ever before.

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leak

Tipster Sonny Dickson shared an image showcasing the dummy units of the iPhone 17 series in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The biggest change appears to be in the colour options of the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both phones are shown in three regular colourways — black, white, and navy blue.

However, they appear to be more saturated with deeper hues than this year's iterations. But that's not all. There is a fourth colour option too, and it is unlike anything we've seen on a Pro iPhone before. The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are also teased in an orange colourway.

It is a stark contrast to the muted tones which the Cupertino-based tech giant usually uses for the Pro iPhone models.

Moving on, the tipster's shared image also showed the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air. Both handsets share three colour options, which are black, light blue, and white. While the iPhone 17 could have a light pink as the fourth colourway, the purported iPhone 17 Air is seen in a gold finish.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would be the first time that Apple not only introduces an orange shade of an iPhone Pro model, but also a gold finish in a standard variant. As per previous trends, the colourway is usually reserved for the higher-end models. That said, this decision could be a boon for people who prefer bolder colours but have been forced to go for the non-Pro iPhone models due to the absence of options in the Pro lineup.

