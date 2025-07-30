Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Firmware Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly run on Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 11:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Firmware Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra could use Qualcomm’s next-generation SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra said to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5
  • The phone is expected to launch early next year
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to be announced early next year. While the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the next Galaxy S lineup, a new leak has suggested the chipset of the new Ultra flagship. It is said to come with Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5. It is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models.

Samsung Could Stick With Qualcomm for Its Galaxy S26 Ultra

Folks at SamMobile spotted details about the chipset and operating system of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in leaked One UI firmware. The firmware leak references 'PMK8850', which is believed to be the model number for Qualcomm's upcoming chipset. Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra used the Snapdragon 8 Elite with model number 8750, the PMK8850 is likely to be associated with its successor, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.

The 'PMK' prefix in the codename could indicate that this is a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy variant. The firmware leak also suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Qualcomm will likely announce the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC in September this year. It remains uncertain whether Samsung will equip the other two Galaxy S26 models with its in-house Exynos 2600 chipset or opt for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models. The brand is said to discontinue the standard and Plus variants next year. The Ultra variant is tipped to come with 16GB RAM, a 5,500mAh battery, and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch display.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor alongside a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. It is tipped to come with the next-generation ProVisual Engine.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 10 May Feature Inbuilt Qi2 Magnets, Leaked ‘Pixelsnap’ Charging Puck Suggests

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Firmware Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  4. Ulefone Armor 33 Series With 22,500mAh Battery, Night Vision Camera Unveiled
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  6. Google Pixel 10 to Get Qi2 Magnets, Leaked 'Pixelsnap' Charging Puck Suggests
  7. Qualcomm Showcases Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions at Auto Day 2025
  8. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  9. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  10. Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Launch in September Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »