Technology News

Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles

The move comes as the edtech company has already let go of thousands of employees this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 July 2023 16:28 IST
Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles

Photo Credit: Reuters

Byju's has over 3 million square feet of rented office spaces across the country

Highlights
  • The startup operates out of three offices in India's IT hub of Bengaluru
  • One of its offices has been "practically vacated"
  • Byju’s is grappling with multiple legal and financial woes

Troubled Indian startup Byju's has cut down on its office spaces in Bengaluru, two sources told Reuters on Monday, as the company tries to cut costs and ramp-up liquidity.

The move comes as the edtech company has already let go of thousands of employees this year, while grappling with multiple legal and financial woes.

The startup operates out of three offices in India's IT hub of Bengaluru, of which one has been "practically vacated", one source told Reuters. The downsizing to two floors from two towers has been underway for almost a month, the source added.

Another person with direct knowledge of the matter said that of the six floors at its main corporate office, only three are operational, with the downsizing happening over the last six to eight months.

Both sources requested anonymity since they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Byju's has over 3 million square feet of rented office spaces across the country.

News website, Moneycontrol, had earlier reported that the company has given up two out of its nine floors at a third location.

"Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities, which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies," a Byju's spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Byjus
Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
ChatGPT for Android Set to Release Next Week, Pre-Order Option Available on Google Play Store: How to Download

Related Stories

Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  2. Here’s How Much the PS5 Will Cost in India After a Discount on July 25
  3. JioBook (2023) 4G Laptop Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. Realme C51 With Mini Capsule Launched: See Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India via Retail Outlets: See Offers
  9. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  10. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Asks Suppliers to Produce 85 Million iPhone 15 Units, Aims to Keep Shipments Steady in 2023
  2. Realme 11 Launch Date Confirmed; Colour Options, Design Hinted
  3. Threads Could Lure Advertisers From Elon Musk’s Twitter but It’s Early Days, Analysts Say
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Design Teased by CEO Nipun Marya; to Sport Curved Display, Launch in India Soon
  5. ChatGPT for Android Set to Release Next Week, Pre-Order Option Available on Google Play Store: How to Download
  6. Byju’s Downsizes Bengaluru Office Space in Bid to Cut Costs Amid Legal Troubles
  7. Realme C51 With 6.7-Inch Display, Mini Capsule Launched; India Launch Tipped Soon
  8. Elon Musk's Twitter Begins Switch to X Branding With Site Logo, Profile Photo
  9. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Project: Details
  10. MacBook Pro 2023, Mac Mini Update With M3 Chips Could Launch in 2024: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.