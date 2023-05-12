Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Centre Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Other E Commerce Sites for Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips

Centre Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Sites for Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips

The e-commerce platforms against which the order was issued are Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho.

By ANI | Updated: 12 May 2023 15:50 IST
Centre Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Sites for Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips

Photo Credit: Reuters

CCPA has issued order against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho

Highlights
  • About 13,118 car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted
  • Selling such items is in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019
  • All five e-commerce entities have submitted compliance reports

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against the top five e-commerce platforms for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips.

Authorities found that such clips were being blatantly sold on several e-commerce platforms.

The clips compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts. Selling of such items is in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The e-commerce platforms against which the order was issued are Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues and Meesho, a Ministry of Consumer Affairs release said.

The Ministry of Highways and Transport had highlighted the issue of the blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors or online platforms and issuance of an advisory.

"It is imperative to say that using car seat belt alarm stopper clips can also be a hurdle for consumers seeking claim amounts in the cases of motor insurance policies, wherein an insurance company may deny the claim by citing the negligence of the claimant for using such clips. On the other hand, using a seat belt acts as a restraint that allows the airbag to provide proper cushion and not hit the passengers at full force which also works as a protective shield in case of collisions," the release said.

It said that taking note of the Directions issued by CCPA, compliance reports were submitted by all five e-commerce entities.

Based on the initiative of the CCPA, about 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips have been delisted from the e-commerce platforms.

In an interview last year September, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recalled that he had seen stopper clips being used to prevent the beep of seatbelt alarms during his travel in vehicles of four chief ministers.

"Let me tell you something new. I traveled with chief ministers of four states during the past year. I sit in the front seat and use the seatbelt. I found a clip placed where the seatbelt is buckled. I scolded the driver. I am talking of the vehicles of four chief ministers, not talking of the common man...," he had then said in the interview. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CCPA, e-commerce, Flipkart, Amazon

Related Stories

Centre Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Sites for Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  7. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  8. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Specifications Leaked
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  10. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 Specifications Revealed Ahead of May 18 Launch, to Offer 33W Fast Charging
  2. Centre Issues Order Against Amazon, Flipkart, Other E-Commerce Sites for Selling Seat Belt Alarm Stopper Clips
  3. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Third Trailer: Miles Morales Goes Up Against Multiversal Threat The Spot
  4. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ India Launch Scheduled for May 19; Specifications Teased
  5. Realme C53 Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Likely to Support 33W Fast Charging
  6. Estonia Revokes Operational Licences of Nearly 400 Crypto Firms, Deploys New Rules
  7. PlayStation, Xbox, Ubisoft and More: Summer Game Fest 2023 Partner Lineup Revealed
  8. LinkedIn Closes Service in China Amid 'Fierce Competition', Cuts Over 700 Jobs
  9. iPhone to Get microLED Displays, Apple Watch Ultra Will Be the First to Get It: Report
  10. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Live Images, Specifications, Price Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.