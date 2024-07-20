Technology News

Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says

Airports across the country switched to manual mode on Friday after the global IT outage hit online passenger booking, reservation and boarding systems.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 July 2024 15:54 IST
Airline Systems Across Airports Working Normally After Global IT Outage, Minister Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ David Gladson

The reservation and check-in systems of most of the airlines are now operational

Highlights
  • Airlines in India were impacted by a global IT outage on July 19
  • The outage was caused by a US cybersecurity firm called CrowdStrike
  • CrowdStrike and Microsoft have both released fixes for the issue
Airline systems across airports, which were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by noon on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said. The ministry is constantly monitoring the operations at airports and airlines to ensure travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of, he added.

"Since 3 AM (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," Naidu said in a statement.

On Friday, in one of the biggest-ever IT outages, an update of a product offered by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered problems with Microsoft's Windows across the planet, hitting operations at financial sector companies and airlines while hospital operations got postponed and some television channels went off air.

Airports across the country witnessed chaotic scenes after the online passenger booking, reservation and boarding systems turned to manual mode due to the outage, resulting in higher passenger handling processing time and consequently hundreds of flights were delayed and many cancelled.

There is a backlog because of disruptions on Friday, and it is getting cleared gradually, according to the statement.

"By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved," the minister said.

The reservation and check-in systems of most of the airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa and Air India Express, are now operational, according to a source.

"I am going to Ahmedabad. Online printing (DigiYatra) is convenient, which wasn't happening yesterday. Everything's fine today. Flights are on time. What happened yesterday was a network issue. No one can do anything about that," said a passenger at Delhi Airport.

"The global outage that led to operational difficulties is nearly resolved, and our teams have made significant progress in restoring normal operations. However, customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions over the weekend," budget carrier IndiGo said.

IndiGo, the largest airline by domestic market share, operating over 2,000 daily flights, had to cancel around 200 flights due to the Microsoft outage issue.

The two other carriers SpiceJet and Akasa Air said late Friday evening that all their systems at airports, including ticket bookings, were up and running.

SpiceJet said that "all its systems at airports, ticket bookings and call centres are up and running smoothly after a successful resolution of a Microsoft outage that impacted the aviation industry all through the day".

"While the global systems downtime of reservations, check-in and boarding systems posed an unprecedented operational challenge to our ground services team, Akasa Air confirms that all its scheduled flights on Friday operated with minimum disruptions and nil cancellations," the airline said.

