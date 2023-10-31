Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Dates Announced With Discounts on Top Electronics Brands: Check Bank Offers

SBI credit card holders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on product purchases during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2023 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will begin on November 2 and run for 9 days
  • The upcoming sale event is expected to be the last one of the season
  • Flipkart will offer the iPhone 14 for under Rs. 50,000 during the sale
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale — likely to be the final major festival-themed sale from the e-commerce platform for the season — is set to begin soon. As rival Amazon is conducting the final phase of its Great Indian Festival sale, customers will have more options to choose from in terms of deals and discounts. Ahead of the nine-day sale on Flipkart, the company has begun to tease some of the top deals on products that will be available at discounted prices during the sale.

The upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is scheduled to begin on November 2 — that's Thursday — and will conclude on November 11. When the sale begins, you will also be able to lower the prices of the products you are purchasing by using an SBI credit card or SBI EMI transactions for a 10 percent instant discount, as per the dedicated landing page for sale on Flipkart.

During Flipkart''s Big Diwali Sale, you will be able to purchase a range of electronics at lower prices. These include tablets from Realme that start at Rs. 7,999 or printers from brands like Canon, HP, and Epson that start at Rs. 2,299. Flipkart's landing page for the upcoming Diwali sale also teases computer accessories that will be available starting at Rs. 99 starting on Thursday.

One of the biggest deals that will be available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is on Apple's iPhone 14. According to Flipkart, customers will be able to pick up Apple's flagship-grade smartphone for Rs. 49,999 (inclusive of bank discount offers and an additional exchange discount) during the sale. It is also worth keeping an eye on the prices of older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, when the sale begins.

In addition to tablets and computer accessories, the e-commerce website will offer discounts on digital cameras from brands like Sony, Nikon, and Canon during Flipkart's upcoming sale event. Prices of these cameras will start at Rs. 49,390 during the upcoming Big Diwali sale on Flipkart.

The platform will also offer discounts on home appliances, such as refrigerators from brands like Samsung, or microwave, Philips oven-toaster-grill (OTG) ovens, Panasonic air conditioners, and water purifiers from Eureka Forbes. However, pricing details of products during the sale are yet to be announced.

It is worth noting that all prices teased above are all-inclusive of available offers, which means that you should check whether you have enabled online transactions for eligible bank cards before the sale begins. In addition, you can trade in your older device to further lower the price of the product you are purchasing by taking advantage of exchange discounts during the upcoming sale.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comment
 
 

