  Home
  Mobiles
  Mobiles News
  Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

The purported Vivo X300s is said to be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 14:28 IST
Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Vivo X300 Pro (pictured) and Vivo X300 launched with 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X300s tipped to use MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset
  • Leaks suggest X300s will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • The Vivo X300s may remain exclusive to China initially
Vivo is expected to host a launch event in China in March, where it may unveil the Vivo X300 Ultra alongside a new model called the Vivo X300s. The purported Vivo X300s model is tipped to arrive as a small upgrade over the Vivo X300, which launched in China in October 2025 alongside the Vivo X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and a Telephoto Extender Kit. Reports indicate that Vivo's March event may also mark the debut of the company's first action camera, although details about that product remain unclear.

Vivo X300s Tipped to Launch in China With Flat OLED Display in March

In a Weibo post, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Vivo X300s will be powered by the upcoming Dimensity 9500+ chipset. The processor is said to be a minor, overclocked iteration of the Dimensity 9500 chip.

According to the tipster, the Vivo X300s will feature a flat OLED display with slim, uniform bezels on all four sides. The phone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen and a large circular camera module on the back.

The rear camera setup of the Vivo X300s is said to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor along with a mid-range periscope telephoto lens. The tipster adds that the imaging system will continue to focus on high-resolution photography.

The Vivo X300s is expected to feature a sizeable battery with a capacity of roughly 7,000mAh. This would be a noticeable increase compared to the 6,040mAh battery found in the Chinese variant of the standard Vivo X300. Other expected features in the handset include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterproof body.

While Vivo is widely expected to launch the X300 Ultra in global markets, the Vivo X300s may remain limited to China for an extended period. The phone could later be rebranded for international markets, following Vivo's previous launch strategy.

A recent report claimed that a purported Vivo X300 FE variant, tipped to be priced at around Rs. 60,000, may be introduced in India in 2026.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X300s, Vivo X300s Launch, Vivo X300s Features, Vivo X300s Specifications, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026
iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China

