Nothing Phone 4a Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Nothing Phone 4a has been spotted on the BIS website with the model number A069.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 10:44 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Reportedly Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Nothing Phone 3a has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a has allegedly surfaced on BIS website
  • It could launch next year
  • Phone 3a was released in March this year
Nothing Phone 4a could be the next-generation midrange smartphone from the UK tech brand to hit the market. We don't know much about this purported handset at the moment, but a new entry on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website hints at its upcoming launch in India. The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to offer upgrades over the Phone 3a model, which debuted in India in March with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The existing model has a 6.7-inch screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 4a Could Launch in India Soon

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared a BIS listing for an unannounced Nothing device with model number A069 on X. The tipster claims that it's the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a. The numbering aligns with the scheme for Nothing's current handsets, the Nothing Phone 3a was listed as A059, while the Phone 3a Pro variant carried the A059P model number.

The BIS listing dated November 13 doesn't reveal any hardware or design details of the Phone 4a, but it indicates that the device is entering the regulatory process in India, hinting at imminent launch. The phone is likely to be released alongside the Phone 4a Pro, possibly sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

Nothing Phone 3a was released in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nothing Phone 3a has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a Glyph Interface with multiple customisable options and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

