Google Fined RUB 3 Million in Russia Over YouTube Videos on LGBT Propaganda: Reports

Over the last year, Moscow has levied dozens of fines against Western tech companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2023 00:29 IST
Google Fined RUB 3 Million in Russia Over YouTube Videos on LGBT Propaganda: Reports

Russian prosecutors said Google had refused to remove several videos posted on YouTube

Highlights
  • Russia strengthened its laws against "promotion of LGBT propaganda"
  • The law has been heavily criticised by independent human rights groups
  • Russian subsidiary of Alphabet's Google filed for bankruptcy last year

A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google RUB 3 million (nearly Rs. 31 lakh) on Thursday for failing to delete YouTube videos it said promoted "LGBT propaganda" and "false information" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

Over the last year Moscow has levied dozens of fines against Western tech companies as part of a drive to ramp up control over what Russian internet users see online.

As well as passing strict censorship laws shortly after it dispatched troops into Ukraine, Russia also last year strengthened its laws against what it calls the "promotion of LGBT propaganda".

Under the new law, which widens Russia's interpretation of what qualifies as "LGBT propaganda" and has been heavily criticised by independent human rights groups, any action or the spreading of any information that is considered an attempt to promote homosexuality in public, online, or in films, books or advertising, could incur a heavy fine.

Russian prosecutors said Google had refused to remove several videos posted on YouTube, including one from a blogger deemed a "foreign agent" by Moscow about how same-sex couples raise children and about the LGBT community in St. Petersburg, the TASS news agency reported.

The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet's Google filed for bankruptcy last year after authorities seized its bank accounts following a December 2021 fine of RUB 7.2 billion roubles (nearly Rs. 767 crore)) over what Russian authorities said was the company's "repeated failure" to delete content.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

