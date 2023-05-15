Motorola Edge 40 India launch date has been confirmed. The company has officially unveiled that it will launch its first Motorola Edge 40 series smartphone in India on May 23. The Motorola Edge 40 sits below the flagship Edge 40 Pro, which at the time of writing this, is not confirmed to debut in India. The Motorola Edge 40 was unveiled last month in Europe. The handset is coming to India with the same set of specifications and features as the EU variant. Motorola has also teased some of the specifications ahead of the phone's India debut.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The microsite confirms that the Motorola Edge 40 will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. Motorola has teased the phone in its Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue colour options. The phone will have a metal frame and a vegan leather back panel. It is also confirmed to feature an IP68 rating in India. Motorola claims that the Edge 40 is the slimmest 5G phone with an IP68 rating.

The phone is also claimed to be the first smartphone in its segment to feature a 144Hz curved display. Additionally, the rear camera of the Motorola Edge 40 is said to have the widest aperture in any smartphone in the segment.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch pOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The display offers a full-HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a claimed peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Motorola launched the phone in Europe with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. The handset features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC as well. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The handset also offers 15W wireless charging support, which is claimed to be the first in the segment.

It offers a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound. The handset has a dual-camera setup on the back. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.4 aperture. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, which can also shoot macro images. For selfies, the Motorola Edge 40 has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone boots Android 13-based MyUX out-of-the-box.

