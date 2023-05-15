Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options

Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 40 features a vegan leather back panel.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 13:07 IST
Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 will launch in India in three colours
  • The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC
  • The Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery

Motorola Edge 40 India launch date has been confirmed. The company has officially unveiled that it will launch its first Motorola Edge 40 series smartphone in India on May 23. The Motorola Edge 40 sits below the flagship Edge 40 Pro, which at the time of writing this, is not confirmed to debut in India. The Motorola Edge 40 was unveiled last month in Europe. The handset is coming to India with the same set of specifications and features as the EU variant. Motorola has also teased some of the specifications ahead of the phone's India debut.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The microsite confirms that the Motorola Edge 40 will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. Motorola has teased the phone in its Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue colour options. The phone will have a metal frame and a vegan leather back panel. It is also confirmed to feature an IP68 rating in India. Motorola claims that the Edge 40 is the slimmest 5G phone with an IP68 rating.

The phone is also claimed to be the first smartphone in its segment to feature a 144Hz curved display. Additionally, the rear camera of the Motorola Edge 40 is said to have the widest aperture in any smartphone in the segment.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch pOLED display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. The display offers a full-HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a claimed peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Motorola launched the phone in Europe with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. The handset features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC as well. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The handset also offers 15W wireless charging support, which is claimed to be the first in the segment.

It offers a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound. The handset has a dual-camera setup on the back. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.4 aperture. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, which can also shoot macro images. For selfies, the Motorola Edge 40 has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone boots Android 13-based MyUX out-of-the-box.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 40, Motorola, Motorola Edge 40 5G India launch, Motorola Edge 40 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Vivo S17e With Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  3. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  6. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  7. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  8. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Says She Is Excited to Help Transform App
  9. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. With $2.45 Billion EV Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Launch New Image Search Features to Reduce Misinformation, Flag AI-Generated Images
  2. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Confirms Specifications, Colour Options
  3. Oppo F23 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo S17e With Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Set Up $500 Million Manufacturing Plant in Telangana; Will Create 25,000 Jobs
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Low Despite Small Gains; Most Altcoins Show Gradual Recovery
  7. iQoo Neo 7T 5G Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. WhatsApp Edit Message Feature Introduced on Android, iOS Beta Versions: Details
  9. With $2.45 Billion Investment in India, Can Hyundai Challenge China's EV Dominance?
  10. New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino ‘Inspired’ by Elon Musk’s Vision, Says Will Work to Transform App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.