OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in Global Markets; Could Cost Less Than OnePlus 13 at Launch

OnePlus 15 is scheduled to launch in China on October 27.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 16:10 IST
OnePlus 15 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in Global Markets; Could Cost Less Than OnePlus 13 at Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square triple-rear camera module

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned rear camera module
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
OnePlus 15 price has been leaked, and the handset could launch at a lower price than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. The smartphone, which is set to debut in China in a few days, will be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. The upcoming OnePlus 15 will also sport a third-generation 1.5K OLED display from BOE, with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It will also be equipped with a redesigned square triple-rear camera module. Recently, the company revealed that the handset will feature a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has leaked the pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 15. The 16GB RAM + 512GB onboard storage variant of the handset will be priced at GBP 949 (about Rs. 1,11,000), according to the leaker. However, a recent report claimed that, in India, the base variant of the OnePlus 15 could be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000.

Currently, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, is available in the UK at GBP 749 (about Rs. 88,000) via the company website. Meanwhile, the recommended price of the model is listed at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000) in the country.

If the above-mentioned pricing is true, then the comparable storage variant of the OnePlus 15 might be priced lower than its predecessor by about GBP 50 (about Rs. 6,000). However, since the company has not revealed the phone's pricing, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Coming to its specifications, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support (translated from Chinese).

As previously mentioned, the phone will carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom capability.

On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will be equipped with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the screen will offer 13 percent improvement in terms of HBM brightness and 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
