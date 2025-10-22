OnePlus 15 price has been leaked, and the handset could launch at a lower price than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. The smartphone, which is set to debut in China in a few days, will be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. The upcoming OnePlus 15 will also sport a third-generation 1.5K OLED display from BOE, with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It will also be equipped with a redesigned square triple-rear camera module. Recently, the company revealed that the handset will feature a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has leaked the pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 15. The 16GB RAM + 512GB onboard storage variant of the handset will be priced at GBP 949 (about Rs. 1,11,000), according to the leaker. However, a recent report claimed that, in India, the base variant of the OnePlus 15 could be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000.

Currently, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13, is available in the UK at GBP 749 (about Rs. 88,000) via the company website. Meanwhile, the recommended price of the model is listed at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,17,000) in the country.

If the above-mentioned pricing is true, then the comparable storage variant of the OnePlus 15 might be priced lower than its predecessor by about GBP 50 (about Rs. 6,000). However, since the company has not revealed the phone's pricing, this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Coming to its specifications, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support (translated from Chinese).

As previously mentioned, the phone will carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony main camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom capability.

On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will be equipped with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the screen will offer 13 percent improvement in terms of HBM brightness and 11.8 percent enhanced colour shift.