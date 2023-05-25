Technology News

Google, EU to Develop Voluntary AI Pact Ahead of Laws Aimed at Governing Artificial Intelligence

Governments are scrambling to regulate fast-developing AI technology that has the potential to upend the way society and businesses operate.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2023 12:51 IST
Google, EU to Develop Voluntary AI Pact Ahead of Laws Aimed at Governing Artificial Intelligence

Photo Credit: Reuters

EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager underlined the need to act together

Highlights
  • Governments finding a way to rein in negative consequences of AI
  • Breton earlier met Sundar Pichai in Brussels
  • The EU and the US plan to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence

Alphabet and the European Commission aim to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) pact involving European and non-European companies before rules are established to govern the technology, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

Breton earlier met Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, in Brussels.

"Sundar and I agreed that we cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline," Breton said in a statement.

He also urged EU countries and EU lawmakers to finalise details of the Commission's proposed AI rules before the end of the year. Both groups have yet to start negotiations to iron out their differences.

Concern is mounting about fast-developing AI's potential to upend the way society and businesses operate. Governments are scrambling to find a way to rein in negative consequences without losing the benefits, or stifling innovation.

EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, who also met Pichai, underlined the need to act together.

"We need the AI Act as soon as possible. But AI technology evolves at extreme speed. So we need voluntary agreement on universal rules for AI now," she said in a tweet.

The European Union and the United States plan to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence to establish minimum standards before legislation enters force, Vestager said on Tuesday.

Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said she voiced her concerns to Pichai about the spread of pro-Kremlin war propaganda and disinformation on Google's products and services and the risks of disinformation in EU and national elections.

Pichai agreed to look into problems faced by independent Russian media in monetising their content in Russia on YouTube, Jourova said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, AI, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, Thierry Breton
Spider-Man 2 Gets 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer; Reveals Kraven the Hunter, New Symbiote Suit, More
Digital Art, Virtual Metaverse Properties Drawing Indians to NFTs, Blockchain Gaming: STAN CEO

Related Stories

Google, EU to Develop Voluntary AI Pact Ahead of Laws Aimed at Governing Artificial Intelligence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 17 Will Reportedly Bring a Smart Display-Like Interface to Your iPhone
  2. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  3. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023: All Details
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  6. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  7. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  8. BSNL 4G to Go Live in 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade by December: Ashwini Vaisnaw
  9. Pebble Cosmos Vault With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India
  10. Google Removed This App Caught Spying on Users: Why You Should Delete It
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Username Selection Feature Spotted in Development on Latest Android Beta: Details
  2. Motorola Razr Ultra Promo Video Leaked; Shows Bigger, Highly Useful Outer Display
  3. iOS 17 to Introduce Smart Display-Like Interface With News, Notifications for Locked iPhone Screens: Report
  4. Microsoft, US Say Chinese Hackers Targeted 'Critical' Infrastructure; Warn Against Similar Global Attacks
  5. TicWatch Pro 5 Smartwatch With Snapdragon W5+ Gen1 SoC, Wear OS 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin-Based Ordinals NFTs Surge in Sales; Ethereum Retains Top Spot as Digital Collectibles Host
  7. The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release Date Set for September 1 on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023, Ahead of New Galaxy Z Foldable Series Release
  9. Digital Art, Virtual Metaverse Properties Drawing Indians to NFTs, Blockchain Gaming: STAN CEO
  10. Google, EU to Develop Voluntary AI Pact Ahead of Laws Aimed at Governing Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.