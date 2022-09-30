Technology News
loading

ONDC Network Begins Beta Testing in Bengaluru at Select Locations

ONDC started its Alpha test phase with a closed user group of buyers first in Bengaluru in April 2022.

By ANI |  Updated: 30 September 2022 22:42 IST
ONDC Network Begins Beta Testing in Bengaluru at Select Locations

ONDC's beta test in Bengaluru is a major first step in operationalising a network approach to e-commerce

In a significant milestone, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has opened its network to consumers in 16 locations across the city of Bengaluru, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

To begin with, consumers can place their orders in two domains — groceries and restaurants — through buyer apps participating on the ONDC network.

ONDC's beta test in the city of Bengaluru is a major first step in operationalising a network approach to e-commerce as an alternative to a platform-centric approach. This will make the e-commerce landscape more inclusive, accessible and experience-driven for all consumers and sellers, the ministry said.

Consumers can now shop from multiple categories of products and services from a single buyer application of their choice. They can buy grocery products or order food from stores and restaurants. In the coming weeks, many more applications will join the network expanding both buyers and sellers who can participate in this transaction.

ONDC started its Alpha test phase with a closed user group of buyers first in Bengaluru in April 2022 expanding to more than 80 cities by September 2022. This validated the apps and confirmed business and operational flows. Now in beta testing phase, general public can experience shopping via ONDC and provide early feedback for necessary action if any before expanding further.

To build trust amongst consumers, sellers and Network Participants (Buyer Apps, Seller Apps & Gateways) in the open network, ONDC has consulted current ecosystem, experts and examined best practices for adapting and evolving the best approach to build trust in an unbundled decentralised network. This is explained in a consultation paper that is being made available for public consultation on the official social media handles of DPIIT, ONDC and the website.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionise digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software, but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ONDC, e-commerce, beta testing
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
Ten Things Elon Musk's Texts Reveal About the Twitter Deal

Related Stories

ONDC Network Begins Beta Testing in Bengaluru at Select Locations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.