Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart

Google announced on Friday that its upcoming flagship Pixel 7 series will be available to pre-book in India starting from October 6 — the same day when it is scheduled to host the 'Made By Google' event to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of both handsets. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will debut with the next-gen Google Tensor G2 SoC. Notably, these will be the first flagship smartphones to officially launch in India since the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.

Google shared a tweet on Friday revealing that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available to pre-order in India via Flipkart starting from October 6 at 9:30pm. However, the pricing and first sale date are still under wraps.

The shared poster has confirmed that these two smartphones will come in all of the previously revealed colour options — Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel for the Pixel 7 Pro, whereas the Pixel 7 gets the Lemongrass option instead of Hazel.

There have been rumours suggesting that Google might launch the Pixel 7 series at the same price as the launch price of the Pixel 6 lineup. A leaked Amazon listing has solidified these rumours as it featured a standard Pixel 7 model priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). If these rumours are true, then the Pixel 7 Pro might arrive with an $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000) price tag.

There have been several reports speculating the possible specifications of the upcoming Google flagship series. The standard Pixel 7 is said to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. These smartphones may also get up to 12GB of RAM and the Titan M security chip.

