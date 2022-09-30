Technology News
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart

Google is scheduled to unveil the Pixel 7 series on the same day in the US.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 September 2022 22:35 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will get three colour options each

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 lineup is powered by next-gen Tensor G2 SoC
  • These smartphones may cost the same as the Pixel 6 series at launch
  • The Pixel 7 Pro may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Google announced on Friday that its upcoming flagship Pixel 7 series will be available to pre-book in India starting from October 6 — the same day when it is scheduled to host the 'Made By Google' event to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of both handsets. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will debut with the next-gen Google Tensor G2 SoC. Notably, these will be the first flagship smartphones to officially launch in India since the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.

Google shared a tweet on Friday revealing that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available to pre-order in India via Flipkart starting from October 6 at 9:30pm. However, the pricing and first sale date are still under wraps.

The shared poster has confirmed that these two smartphones will come in all of the previously revealed colour options — Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel for the Pixel 7 Pro, whereas the Pixel 7 gets the Lemongrass option instead of Hazel.

There have been rumours suggesting that Google might launch the Pixel 7 series at the same price as the launch price of the Pixel 6 lineup. A leaked Amazon listing has solidified these rumours as it featured a standard Pixel 7 model priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). If these rumours are true, then the Pixel 7 Pro might arrive with an $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000) price tag.

There have been several reports speculating the possible specifications of the upcoming Google flagship series. The standard Pixel 7 is said to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. These smartphones may also get up to 12GB of RAM and the Titan M security chip.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
