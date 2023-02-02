Technology News

Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix

Ransomware is a form of malicious software which works by encrypting data, with hackers offering the victim a key in return for payments.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 19:49 IST
Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix

Photo Credit: Reuters

Lockbit said it would publish stolen data on February 4 if ION Group failed to pay a ransom

Highlights
  • ION Group said in a statement that the attack began on Tuesday
  • Lockbit ransomware has been detected all over the world
  • Organisations in US, India and Brazil among the common target of Lockbit

A ransomware attack that hit ION Trading UK could take days to fix, leaving scores of brokers unable to process derivatives trades, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ION Group, the financial data firm's parent company, said in a statement on its website that the attack began on Tuesday.

"The incident is contained to a specific environment, all the affected servers are disconnected, and remediation of services is ongoing," ION Group said, declining requests for further comment.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software deployed by criminal gangs which works by encrypting data, with hackers offering the victim a key in return for payments.

Such ransom demands can total millions of dollars.

"We're aware of this ongoing incident and we will continue to work with our counterparts and the firms affected," Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on Thursday.

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected were ABN Amro Clearing and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest bank, messages to clients from both banks which were seen by Reuters showed.

ABN told clients on Wednesday that due to "technical disruption" from ION, some applications were unavailable and were expected to remain so for a "number of days". 

It added that its staff had to process trades directly with the exchange.

ABN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intesa Sanpaolo told clients that its brokerage and clearing operations on exchange-traded derivatives had been "severely hampered" by IT problems at ION and that it was not able to handle orders.

Intesa Sanpaolo had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the attack put brokers that process complex over-the-counter trades involving products such as options were in a difficult situation and the problem could take another five days to fix.

Lockbit said it would publish stolen data on February 4 if ION Group failed to pay a ransom, a screenshot of the group's blog on the dark web on darkfeed.io, a website which tracks ransomware groups, showed. 

Lockbit ransomware has been detected all over the world, with organisations in the United States, India and Brazil among the common targets, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro said.

Trend Micro has called the group, which some cybersecurity experts say has members in Russia, "one of the most professional organised criminal gangs in the criminal underground".

Britain's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSC), part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, said it had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 

 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ION, data firm, ransomware, payments
Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  2. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  6. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  7. Microsoft Teams Is Getting a ChatGPT-Powered Premium Tier
  8. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  9. Infinix Zero Book Series of Laptops Launched in India: Price, Offers
  10. Samsung Releases Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update for These Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
  2. Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
  3. Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers
  6. PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
  7. Marvel-Themed Infinix Zero 5G Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edition to Launch in India on February 4
  8. China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
  9. Microsoft Reportedly Working on Adding Improved ChatGPT Version Based on GPT-4 to Bing to Compete With Google
  10. Sony Raises PS5 Sales Target in Its Annual Profit Forecast Estimated to Reach Record Level
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.