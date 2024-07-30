Samsung Electronics announced the visit of a company official to its Noida factory on Tuesday, praising its India-based research and development (R&D) teams. Notably, this facility, located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, manufactures consumer electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators. As per the company, this is the official's second trip to India in 2024, signalling the country's growing importance for the South Korean technology conglomerate.

Samsung Official Visits Noida Factory

In a newsroom post, Samsung Electronics revealed that JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division visited the Samsung Noida factory which is dubbed as the “world's largest mobile factory” by the company.

Following the visit, the official remarked, “India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world.”

Samsung's Noida plant was first set up in 1996 – becoming one of the first global manufacturing facilities to be established in the country. It started smartphone manufacturing in 2017. The factory's capacity was expanded to a production limit of 120 million smartphones per year in 2018, following an investment of Rs. 4,916 crore by the South Korean company. It is spread over 129,000 square metres. In January, TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics announced that this facility will start manufacturing laptop models to be sold in the Indian markets later this year.

Apart from its Noida factory, Samsung also has another plant located in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. During his visit, the Samsung Vice Chairman also praised the R&D carried out by its India-based teams. “I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centers in India", the official said.

Samsung says it is dedicated to the “Make in India” initiative. It has a total of three R&D centres in India, with two of them being located in Noida and one in Bengaluru.