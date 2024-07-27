Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A06 Design, Key Specifications Leaked; New Support Page Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy A06 is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch LCD screen and a dual rear camera setup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 July 2024 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A05 (pictured) that arrived in 2023

Samsung Galaxy A06 is expected to be launched by the South Korean smartphone maker soon, and several details of the upcoming entry-level smartphone have been leaked by a tipster ahead of its anticipated arrival. The Samsung Galaxy A06 could resemble other models launched in the A series earlier this this year, according to these leaked images. A support page for the handset has also been spotted on the company's website, which suggests that it will be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy A06 Design (Leaked)

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with GizNext has leaked the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy A06, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The mages suggest that the phone will feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style cutout that houses the selfie camera. The display is surrounded by large bezels, and the phone flat edges.

The right edge of the Samsung Galaxy A06 houses the power (with an integrated fingerprint scanner) and volume buttons, and these are located on top of the Key Island that is also seen on the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Meanwhile, the rear panel has a glossy finish, and we can see a vertically aligned dual camera setup, alongside an LED flash. 

samsung galaxy a06 giznext onleaks galaxy a06

Samsung Galaxy A06 leaked renders
Photo Credit: GizNext/ @OnLeaks

 

Aside from the Samsung logo near the bottom of the rear panel, there's no other visible branding on the handset, in the leaked device renders. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille located on the bottom edge of the Galaxy A06.  

Samsung Galaxy A06 Specifications (Leaked)

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy A05 will sport a 6.7-inch LCD screen and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, as per the details provided by the tipster. The smartphone is said to be equipped with 6GB of RAM, and there's no mention of the inbuilt storage, or other memory variants.

While the leaked images suggest the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, details of the camera sensors are currently unknown. The handset will run on Android 14 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging, according to the publication.

Samsung is yet to announce a launch timeline for the Galaxy A06 in India, but MySmartPrice spotted a support page for the handset with the model number SM-A065F on the company's website in India. While it doesn't contain of the leaked specifications mentioned above, it hints at the imminent arrival of the smartphone in the country. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
