Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Leaked Dimensions Suggest It Will Be Thicker Than Rival Foldables: Report

Honor’s recently unveiled Magic V3 measures just 9.3mm when folded.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 July 2024 16:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Leaked Dimensions Suggest It Will Be Thicker Than Rival Foldables: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) has a refreshed design compared to older models

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be a slimmer foldable
  • The upcoming foldable might not be as slim as the competition
  • Samsung reportedly reduced components to lower the handset's thickness
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to arrive later this year as a modern version of the company's book-style foldable phone, with a chiselled design and straight lines. While Samsung has launched phones with incremental updates over the past two years, other firms have introduced slimmer rivals, raising the bar in terms of design. While this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slimmer than its predecessor at 12.9mm, competing devices on sale in India by Vivo and OnePlus (released earlier) are already ahead slimmer at 11.2 and 11.7mm, respectively. The South Korean tech conglomerate is tipped to launch another foldable phone this year.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be slimmer than the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 which recently went on sale. However, The Elec reports that the rumoured foldable phone may still be thicker than the competition. Citing a source, the report claims that Samsung has managed to achieve a thickness of 11.5mm when folded. It has reportedly achieved this by removing the digitiser which is needed when using the S Pen. The digitiser layer reportedly adds about 0.6mm to the thickness of the currently available model.

Even at 11.5mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will still be competing with an older set of foldables, which mainly includes Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro (11.2mm) and OnePlus's Open (11.7mm). Xiaomi has already announced its latest book-style contender called the Mix Fold 4 which is just 9.47mm thick when folded.

Similarly, Honor recently announced its latest foldable called the Magic V3, which edges out the Mix Fold by about 0.2mm at 9.2-9.3mm.

The publication states that Samsung has been struggling with long-term reliability issues when designing foldables to be slimmer than its current offerings. The Slim is said to have a larger 8.0-inch display accompanied by a 6.5-inch cover display (with a broader 19.5:9 aspect ratio), but recent reports suggest it will only be available in select markets (South Korea and China).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is tipped to arrive in October. An earlier report claimed that Samsung Electronics President and Head of MX Business TM Roh asked Samsung engineers to develop an extra slim foldable smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which we reviewed this year is just 7.7mm thick as it's not a foldable phone.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Dimensions, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Thickness
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Leaked Dimensions Suggest It Will Be Thicker Than Rival Foldables: Report
