Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension

The petitioner had argued that Elon Musk was not only the director but also holds substantial shares in Twitter and was a necessary party in the case,

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 4 November 2022 13:38 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension

The Delhi High Court was hearing a petition by Dimple Kaul over an account suspension

Highlights
  • Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be "misconcieved"
  • Twitter complies with the IT Rules in India, like other IT firms
  • Application highlights Musk's different approach to free speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with Rs 25,000 costs a plea seeking to implead Twitter's new owner Elon Musk as party to a petition challenging suspension of a user's account for an alleged violation of its rules.

Justice Yashwant Varma termed the application to be "thoroughly misconceived".

"This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a costs of Rs 25,000," the judge said.

At the outset, the court said "even we need entertainment" and asked the counsel for the petitioner if he was serious in prosecuting the application.

To this, advocate Raghav Awasthi, appearing for the petitioner, said his instructions were to press the application.

He said Musk was not only the director but also holds substantial shares in Twitter and was a necessary party in the matter.

The application said that Musk has a very different approach to free speech and, therefore, his views were important to be heard.

The high court was hearing a petition by Dimple Kaul, who claimed that her Twitter handle had more than 2,55,000 followers and was used to post educational content in relation to history, literature, politics, archaeology, Indic culture, non-violence, equality, women rights etc.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, India, Delhi High Court
Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Specifications Leaked
Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker Vows to Bring Down Avinash Tiwary

Related Stories

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Listed on TENAA, Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Turkish President Says He May Discuss Twitter Blue Check Price With Musk
  4. Oppo A Series Phone With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Be in the Works
  5. Twitter Sued in Class Action Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs Without Notice
  6. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  7. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  8. Pegatron Said to Begin iPhone 14 Assembly in India Amid China Shift
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Curved Display: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery, More
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Teased to Feature a Curved Display Ahead of Launch
  4. Audi, Cheerios Maker General Mills Pause Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover
  5. Coinbase, Robinhood Record Dips in User Activity, Crypto Revenue in Q3: Details
  6. Turkish President Erdoğan Says He May Negotiate Charge for Twitter Blue Check With Elon Musk
  7. Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker Vows to Bring Down Avinash Tiwary
  8. Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea to Implead Twitter's Elon Musk in Petition Challenging Account Suspension
  9. Oppo A98 With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Specifications Leaked
  10. Lava Blaze 5G India Price Will be Announced on November 7, Confirmed to go on sale via Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.