Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court

Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court

Twitter's lawyer contended that the firm encountered a "pattern of delay and obfuscation" when it comes to what Musk learned from data scientists he had study Twitter data.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 28 September 2022 10:00 IST
Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court

Tesla chief Musk will be deposed under oath over the course of two days next week

Highlights
  • It was a struggle to get documents from data scientists
  • The hearing came during a discovery phase
  • Musk's deposition is set to take place privately in law offices

Twitter and Elon Musk sparred in court on Tuesday, each digging for evidence to prevail in a high-stakes trial next month over the billionaire's bid to break his buyout deal.

Musk has been keen to find evidence to back his accusation that Twitter misled regulators and investors about what portion of accounts are actually spam or software "bots," as well as its key measures regarding growth.

Twitter, which has sued Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,60,140 crore) buyout deal, seeks material or testimony to prove he is contriving excuses to walk away because he changed his mind.

A Twitter attorney told the judge it was a struggle to get documents from data scientists Musk used to estimate the portion of fake accounts on the social network, and that what they finally got did not back his accusation about it being much higher than five percent.

Attorney Brad Wilson contended that Twitter has encountered a "pattern of delay and obfuscation" when it comes to what Musk learned from data scientists he had study Twitter data.

Musk attorneys, in turn, pressed the judge to make Twitter hand over more messages or other material, particularly regarding "monetisable daily active users" and "user active minutes."

The hearing came during a discovery phase in which rival sides seek documents, emails, depositions, and more to back their positions.

The long list of those called on to provide documents or to answer questions in the case includes Twitter co-founder and former chief Jack Dorsey.

Tesla chief Musk will be deposed under oath over the course of two days next week in sessions that are to be recorded by "stenographic, sound and visual means," according to a filing.

Musk's deposition is set to take place privately in law offices ahead of a five-day trial scheduled to begin October 17 in the Court of Chancery in the state of Delaware.

Musk, the world's richest man, said in a letter in April that he was canceling the deal because he was misled by Twitter concerning the number of bot accounts on its platform, allegations rejected by the company.

He later added accusations made in a whistleblower complaint by a former head of security at Twitter to his reasons for walking away from the deal.

Twitter has stood by its assessment of user numbers, and portrayed the whistleblower as a "disgruntled former employee" whose allegations are without merit.

"There are a range of possibilities that can come from the Delaware court including settlement, breakup fee paid, deal enforced, and a myriad of other outcomes," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said of the trial.

"We also continue to believe there is a possibility behind the scenes both parties look to attempt negotiations before stepping into court in a few weeks."

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Tesla, Elon Musk
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Smart TVs

Related Stories

Elon Musk Fake Accounts Claim Not Backed Up by Data Scientists' Findings, Twitter Lawyer Tells Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.