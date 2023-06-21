Technology News

YouTube’s First Live E-Commerce Shopping Channel to Launch in South Korea: Report

YouTube's shopping channel will operate in the Korean language and will start as a 90-day project.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2023 15:05 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

South Korea already has a booming live-streaming commerce business led by tech giant Naver

  • The new channel will operate in Korean language
  • It will provide a live-commerce platform to companies initially
  • YouTube's ad revenue is affected by advertisers curtailing spending

YouTube will launch its first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea already has a booming live-streaming commerce business led by tech giant Naver, making it a prime test market for the global heavyweight as the Alphabet-owned company focuses on becoming more "shoppable".

The new channel will operate in Korean language and will start as a 90-day project. In the beginning, it will provide a live-commerce platform to companies and plans to livestream shopping content from about 30 brands, Yonhap and other Korean media said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is YouTube's first official shopping channel in any country, Yonhap said.

YouTube Korea did not have an immediate comment.

With YouTube's ad revenue affected by advertisers curtailing spending and competition from platforms like TikTok, Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in February there was "lots of potential in making it easier for people to shop from the creators, brands and content they love".

Shares in Naver fell 4 percent on Wednesday morning, while retailer Lotte Shopping fell 3.3 percent, versus the wider market's 0.5 percent drop.

South Korea's live commerce market is projected to grow to KRW 10 trillion (roughly Rs. 63,151 crore) this year from KRW 2.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 17,766 crore) in 2021, with Naver currently holding about 60 percent market share, according to Kyobo Securities.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
