Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has now begun for Prime users in India. It brings an exciting opportunity for buyers to get their hands on a wide range of electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and home appliances, at lower prices than their market rates. The sale event is expected to run for some time, giving customers ample time to purchase their preferred gadgets. We recently compiled a list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000. However, if a new laptop is what's on your shopping list, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers discounts of up to 45 percent on new launches from top brands like Asus, Dell, HP, and more.

For example, the Acer Aspire Lite is listed on Amazon for Rs. 46,990. During the Amazon sale, customers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 28,990. The laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch full HD display. This, and more deals, are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on Newly Launched Laptops

In addition to discounts, shoppers can avail of other offers such as no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on a wide range of laptops. There is a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. They can unlock extra savings with Amazon Pay and coupon-based discounts as well.

Lastly, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the laptop upfront can leverage no-cost EMI options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.