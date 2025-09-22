Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 45 Percent on Newly Launched Laptops from Asus, HP, and More Brands

Customers can unlock extra savings with Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 14:03 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 45 Percent on Newly Launched Laptops from Asus, HP, and More Brands

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Asus VivoBook 14 is available with a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Highlights
  • Asus, Dell, HP, and more laptops are listed with discounts on Amazon
  • Acer Aspire Lite drops from Rs. 46,990 to Rs. 28,990 during the sale
  • Buyers get 10 percent instant cashback on SBI card transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has now begun for Prime users in India. It brings an exciting opportunity for buyers to get their hands on a wide range of electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and home appliances, at lower prices than their market rates. The sale event is expected to run for some time, giving customers ample time to purchase their preferred gadgets. We recently compiled a list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000. However, if a new laptop is what's on your shopping list, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers discounts of up to 45 percent on new launches from top brands like Asus, Dell, HP, and more.

For example, the Acer Aspire Lite is listed on Amazon for Rs. 46,990. During the Amazon sale, customers can purchase it at an effective price of Rs. 28,990. The laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch full HD display. This, and more deals, are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on Newly Launched Laptops

In addition to discounts, shoppers can avail of other offers such as no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on a wide range of laptops. There is a 10 percent instant cashback on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. They can unlock extra savings with Amazon Pay and coupon-based discounts as well.

Lastly, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the laptop upfront can leverage no-cost EMI options.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 7 Rs.81,990 Rs.47,990 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 3 Rs.44,793 Rs.28,990 Buy Here
Lenovo V15 13th Gen Intel i3 Rs.65,449 Rs.43,490 Buy Here
Asus VivoBook 14 Ryzen 5 AI Rs.46,990 Rs.23,490 Buy Here
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 Rs.72,000 Rs.32,990 Buy Here
Lenovo ThinkBook Ryzen 7 Rs.68,990 Rs.53,240 Buy Here
Asus VivoBook S16 Intel Core 5 Rs. 68,990 Rs. 53,240 Buy Here
Neopticon BrowseBook Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here

Catch all the best deals and offers live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, amazon great indian festival sale 2025, Amazon sale, Laptops
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI, Jony Ive Reportedly Developing AI Speakers and Smart Glasses on the Back of Apple’s Supply Chain

