Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13 and More

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2025 is currently available to Prime members, while everyone else will get access to the same deals on September 23.

Written by David Delima, Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 22 September 2025 11:20 IST
Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13 and More
Amazon Sale Discounts 2025: Samsung Galaxy M05 Price Drops to Rs. 6,249The Samsung Galaxy M05, which was launched in India at Rs. 7,999, can now be purchased at Rs. 6,249 as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. If you have an older smartphone to trade in, you can lower the cost of your purchase by an additional Rs. 5,900, as per the product listing on Amazon.Find out more about this deal on the Samsung Galaxy M05 on Amazon

2025-09-22T11:09:45+0530

Amazon Sale Discounts 2025: iQOO Smartphones Start at Rs. 8,999 With Bank OffersIf you have an SBI debit or credit card, you can purchase iQOO smartphones at deeply discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The most affordable model is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the company’s flagship iQOO 13 model is priced at Rs. 50,999. Keep in mind that these deals are inclusive of the bank offer.Check out Amazon’s offers on iQOO smartphones here

2025-09-22T10:39:48+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: iPhone 15 Now Available Under Rs. 50,000Apple launched the iPhone 15 in 2023, and while it started at Rs. 79,900, the phone is now available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. You can purchase the handset for Rs. 46,999 on Amazon, while using an SBI credit or debit card can lower your final price by an additional Rs. 1,250. The e-commerce platform will also let you trade in your older phone for an exchange bonus.Don’t miss this iPhone 15 discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

2025-09-22T10:15:34+0530

Amazon Sale Offers: Mac Mini (2024) Price Drops to an All-Time LowApple's Mac Mini with the new M4 chip, the company's latest compact desktop featuring its advanced Apple Silicon processor, is now on sale at its lowest ever price in India. Buyers can get the base M4 Mac Mini for Rs. 47,990 when paying with an eligible credit card, saving over Rs. 10,000 off the launch price. during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The refreshed Mac Mini, released in India in October 2024, features 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage in its base configuration. It can be upgraded to offer up to 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

2025-09-22T09:54:36+0530

Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 45 Percent Discount on Laptops Amazon is offering up to a 45 percent discount on laptops from various brands, like Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo. For example, the Asus Vivobook with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen CPU is priced under Rs. 60,000, down from its listed price of Rs. 84,990. Customers can also consider the Lenovo Slim 3 with the Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor at a relatively low price of under Rs. 60,000. Buyers can also avail of up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options while purchasing products. You can know more about these laptop deals here

2025-09-22T09:34:41+0530

Amazon Sale Discounts 2025: What are the Bank Offers During GIF Sale? For maximum discounts, shoppers can avail of bank offers during the GIF sale. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount. However, there is a maximum cap, which differs for each product category. Additionally, customers can also carry out transactions with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for 5 percent unlimited cashback.  There is also an assured 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay UPI, easing the financial burden of your purchases.

2025-09-22T09:19:56+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Great Deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to a net effective price of Rs. 71,999 from its listed MRP of Rs. 1,34,999. Notably, this discounted price is without any bank or coupon-based discounts applied, which means you can further drive down its price by utilising them. Exchange offers can also be applied if you wish to trade-in your current phone for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The handset is powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and offers popular Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Google's Circle to Search. Here's more about the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal on Amazon

2025-09-22T09:01:20+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Who Can Access the Sale Deals? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale has already begun today (September 22) at 12am IST for Prime members, giving them a head start on some of the deals. For all users in India, it begins on September 23. Shoppers can take advantage of deals across smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, Amazon devices, and more during the sale. Here are some of the smartphone deals that you can avail of during the sale right now

2025-09-22T08:41:37+0530

Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: OnePlus 13 Price Falls Below Rs. 58,000 If you want to purchase a new flagship smartphone, then there's a great deal on the OnePlus 13. Its price has dropped to Rs. 57,999. The handset was launched  January at the price of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. This discounted price includes both the platform's offer and an additional discount when making a transaction using SBI bank credit and debit cards. You can read more about this OnePlus 13 deal here

2025-09-22T08:25:15+0530

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off on Monday for Amazon Prime members, which means that customers can now access several deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and other electronics from top brands at reduced prices. In addition to these discounts and price cuts, buyers can take advantage of exchange offers to lower the cost of their purchases during the sale, which will allow them to truly maximise their savings. In addition to take advantage of these price cuts, buyers can also use eligible credit card and debit card transactions to unlock additional savings during the sale.

We've already covered various high-value deals on devices like the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Customers can also purchase other popular products like the Apple iPad Air (M3), Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at discounted rates, and use bank card deals to lower the final effective price.

Smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G are also available at lower prices, as are gaming and productivity laptops from HP, Asus, and Dell. In fact, some models in the HP Victus and Asus TUF series will see notable price drops as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon has confirmed that SBI credit card holders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on select purchases. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn 5 percent cashback on various products.

Amazon has confirmed that SBI credit card holders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on select purchases. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn 5 percent cashback on various products.

