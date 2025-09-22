Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicked off on Monday for Amazon Prime members, which means that customers can now access several deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and other electronics from top brands at reduced prices. In addition to these discounts and price cuts, buyers can take advantage of exchange offers to lower the cost of their purchases during the sale, which will allow them to truly maximise their savings. In addition to take advantage of these price cuts, buyers can also use eligible credit card and debit card transactions to unlock additional savings during the sale.

We've already covered various high-value deals on devices like the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Customers can also purchase other popular products like the Apple iPad Air (M3), Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at discounted rates, and use bank card deals to lower the final effective price.

Smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G are also available at lower prices, as are gaming and productivity laptops from HP, Asus, and Dell. In fact, some models in the HP Victus and Asus TUF series will see notable price drops as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon has confirmed that SBI credit card holders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount on select purchases. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn 5 percent cashback on various products.

