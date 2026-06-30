For every business or office, a printer is a must-have PC peripheral. And if you need fast, dependable, and cost-effective means of printing, then a laser printer becomes a go-to choice, using toner-based heat transfer technology to deliver better performance, especially for large-scale outputs compared to inkjet printers. Duplex laser printers, especially, offer several advantages. By automatically printing on both sides of a page, duplex laser printers help cut paper consumption. This makes them ideal for businesses that regularly print reports, invoices, contracts, presentations, and other multi-page documents.

Many models from brands like Brother, Canon, and HP also include advanced features like wireless connectivity, mobile printing support, and multifunction capabilities, which make them a practical choice for offices of all sizes.

HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw is a single-function monochrome laser printer for small and medium-sized offices. It offers print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing for effortless double-sided output. The printer has a 250-sheet input tray and a 150-sheet output tray. On the connectivity front, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB. The printer also allows users to print directly from phones and tablets using the HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. The HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw delivers print resolutions up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi.

HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw Printer Price in India

The HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw printer is currently listed on Amazon at around Rs. 19,299.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw is a multifunction monochrome laser printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It is claimed to deliver print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing to improve efficiency while reducing paper usage. The printer offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB connectivity, along with support for mobile printing. It includes a 250-sheet input tray, up to 100-sheet output capacity, and a CIS scanner with up to 600 dpi resolution. HP says it has a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages and 256MB memory.

HP Laser MFP 323dnw Printer Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323dnw printer is currently available on Amazon at approximately Rs. 24,499.

Brother HL-L2440DW Printer

The Brother HL-L2440DW is yet another monochrome laser printer with duplex capabilities. It supports print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute. The printer features Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity, enabling wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It comes equipped with a 250-sheet paper tray and a one-line LCD screen. The company claims it uses Brother's toner-saving technology to reduce running costs. There is also support for the Brother Mobile Connect app for wireless printing and device management from smartphones.

Brother HL-L2440DW Printer Price in India

The Brother HL-L2440DW printer is currently listed on Amazon at around Rs. 13,779.

Canon imageClass MF271dn Printer

The Canon imageClass MF271dn is a laser multifunction printer offering print, scan, and copy functionality. It supports automatic duplex printing and delivers print speeds of up to 29 pages per minute. The printer offers print resolutions of up to 2,400 x 600 dpi and features a flatbed scanner with optical resolution up to 600 x 600 dpi. It has USB and Ethernet ports for connectivity. The printer features a 150-sheet input tray and supports Canon's all-in-one toner cartridges.

Canon imageClass MF271dn Printer Price in India

The Canon imageClass MF271dn printer is currently available on Amazon at approximately Rs. 21,939.

Brother HL-L2321D Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D is among the most affordable monochrome laser printers with duplex functionality. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic double-sided printing as standard. The printer delivers resolutions up to 2,400 x 600 dpi. It comes with a 250-sheet paper tray and supports multiple paper sizes. Connectivity is provided through a USB interface. It is a straightforward option for individual workstations or small office setups.

Brother HL-L2321D Printer Price in India

The Brother HL-L2321D printer is currently listed on Amazon at around Rs. 12,199.