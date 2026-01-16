Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

SBI cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on purchases during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 14:31 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is providing several ways for buyers to maximize their savings

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently underway in India
  • Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options during the sale
  • Asus Vivobook 15 is listed for Rs. 47,990
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently underway in India with hundreds of deals across a wide selection of electronic items. As part of this annual shopping event, shoppers can find discounts on various laptops, including both new launches and budget-friendly models. Laptops with smooth performance, high refresh rate displays, and capable gaming features are available at reduced prices during the sale. 

Brands like Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer have listed their models with significant price cuts in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Asus is selling its Vivobook 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U chipset for a starting price tag of Rs. 47,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 57,990. Similarly, Dell 15 with Intel Core i3 13th generation 1305U chipset is available for Rs. 40,990, instead of Rs. 76,564. 

In addition to the general discounts, buyers can maximise their savings through card-based offers, Amazon Pay cashback offers and exchange discounts. They can also take advantage of coupon-based offers to further lower the effective purchase price. State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders can get up to 10 percent discount on payments made using their cards and EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive up to 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Discounts on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Here are some of the best laptop deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can also check out our curated list of premium smartphones and handsets priced under Rs. 20,000 here. We have also covered the best deals on Echo and Fire TV devices and the best deals on mobile phones under Rs. 10,000. 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
HP 15s (12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U) Rs. 42,359 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U) Rs. 52,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (AMD Ryzen 7 5825U) Rs. 57,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3  Rs. 42,359 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 (Intel Core i3 13th Gen -1305U) Rs. 76,564 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 (AMD Ryzen 7 7730U) Rs. 81,000 Rs. 48,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED AMD (2022) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED AMD (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2880x1620 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026, Republic Day Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Reportedly Leaked
Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment

