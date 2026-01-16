The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently underway in India with hundreds of deals across a wide selection of electronic items. As part of this annual shopping event, shoppers can find discounts on various laptops, including both new launches and budget-friendly models. Laptops with smooth performance, high refresh rate displays, and capable gaming features are available at reduced prices during the sale.

Brands like Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer have listed their models with significant price cuts in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Asus is selling its Vivobook 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U chipset for a starting price tag of Rs. 47,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 57,990. Similarly, Dell 15 with Intel Core i3 13th generation 1305U chipset is available for Rs. 40,990, instead of Rs. 76,564.

In addition to the general discounts, buyers can maximise their savings through card-based offers, Amazon Pay cashback offers and exchange discounts. They can also take advantage of coupon-based offers to further lower the effective purchase price. State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders can get up to 10 percent discount on payments made using their cards and EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive up to 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Discounts on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Here are some of the best laptop deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

