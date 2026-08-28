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Best Laser Printers in India Check Top Options from HP, Brother and Canon

Here are some of the best laser printers in India across different budgets and use cases, including models from HP, Canon and Brother.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2026 21:18 IST
Best Laser Printers in India Check Top Options from HP, Brother and Canon

Photo Credit: HP

HP offers many laser printers with high volume printing capabilities

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Freedom Sale offers great deals on new laser printers
  • HP Laser MFP 323sdnw supports duplex printing
  • Canon imageClass MF271dn is a multifunction unit priced at Rs. 21,939
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For those who print frequently at home, in small businesses, or busy offices, laser printers continued to be the preferred choice. This is due to several advantages over basic inkjet printers. Laser printers not only offer faster print speeds, but the running costs over the years are significantly lower, while also providing superior output quality. If you've been considering your first printer purchase or want to upgrade from your existing ink guzzler, then there's a great opportunity in the next few weeks with Independence Day-themed events like the Amazon Freedom Sale around the corner.

In this article, we've rounded up some of the best laser printers in India across different budgets and use cases, including models from HP, Canon and Brother.

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Best Laser Printers in India

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is a dependable all-in-one printer for offices and professionals. It supports print, scan and copy functions while offering automatic duplex printing. This makes it suitable for businesses looking to reduce paper consumption. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (ppm), supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB connectivity, and features an automatic document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scanning.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 24,499.

HP LaserJet 3004dw

If simple monochrome printing is what you need, then the HP LaserJet MFP M233sdw is worth considering for those who have high-volume printing needs. Despite its relatively compact form factor, the printer supports automatic two-sided printing, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, USB connectivity and the HP Smart app for mobile printing. Print speeds are up to 33ppm, and the printer also supports HP Auto-On/Auto-Off technology to reduce power consumption.

HP LaserJet 3004dw Price in India

The HP LaserJet 3004dw is currently selling for Rs. 19,299 on Amazon.

Brother HL-L2440DW

If you do not need multi-function capabilities, then the Brother HL-L2440DW is a good option to consider. It focuses purely on delivering fast monochrome prints and therefore is lower priced than the multifunction printers in the market. It supports automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi connectivity and print speeds of up to 30ppm. The printer also supports high-capacity toner cartridges.

H3: Brother HL-L2440DW Price in India

The price of Brother HL-L2440DW is currently Rs. 13,779 on Amazon.

Canon imageClass MF271dn

The Canon imageClass MF271dn is a laser multifunction printer offering print, scan, and copy functionality. It supports automatic duplex printing and delivers print speeds of up to 29 pages per minute. The printer features a flatbed scanner with optical resolution up to 600 x 600 dpi. It has USB and Ethernet ports for connectivity. It has a 150-sheet input tray and supports Canon's all-in-one toner cartridges.

Canon imageClass MF271dn Price in India

The Canon imageClass MF271dn printer is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 21,939.

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Further reading: Laser Printer, HP, Canon, Brother
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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