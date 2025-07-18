Technology News
English Edition

Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser of FPT for Alleged iOS 26 Leaks; Calls it a Trade Secret

Apple filed a lawsuit against YouTube content creator for leaking the design of an early version of iOS 26, which was then rumoured to be iOS 19.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 16:42 IST
Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser of FPT for Alleged iOS 26 Leaks; Calls it a Trade Secret

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26 with its iPhone 17 series

Highlights
  • Apple has also sued a tech product analyst
  • Apple is calling the leaks its “trade secrets”
  • Prosser has denied Apple’s allegations
Advertisement

Apple has filed a lawsuit against YouTube content creator Jon Prosser (@FrontPageTech) and NTFTW's tech product analyst Michael Ramacciotti for allegedly plotting to access an Apple employee's development phone to leak design and other information about iOS 26 operating system (OS). The company filed the lawsuit in the US District Court of California alleging that Prosser plotted to leak “trade secrets” of Apple, ultimately profiting from it through YouTube ad revenue. Prosser posted the first video about iOS 26, what was then rumoured to be called iOS 19, on January 18, in which he reveals the alleged design of the speculated camera app.

Apple's allegations and a lawsuit

According to a court filing, Apple received the information about iOS 26 details being leaked through an anonymous via an email on April 4. The email, as seen in the court document, only names Prosser and Ramacciotti, while other names have been redacted. Apple alleges that the case arises from Prosser and Ramacciotti's “coordinated scheme” to gain access to a development iPhone in order to “steal Apple's trade secrets”, and gain from the same.

Apple said that the two, while doing this, caused harm to the company and its “thousands of employees” who are working on the company's proprietary OS. As per Apple's account, Prosser learnt that Ramacciotti needed money, and that he has a friend called Ethan Lipnik who is an Apple employee, who worked at under development OS designs.

Prosser and Ramacciotti then proceeded to conspire to access the company's “confidential and trade secret information” via Lipnik's development iPhone, the Cupertino company claims. Apple learnt about this from an audio message that Ramacciotti sent to Lipnik, which Lipnik shared with the company before getting fired.

The alleged message revealed, according to Apple, that Ramacciotti used to track Lipnik's location, while staying at his place, to determine when he would be gone for a longer period of time. He then acquired Lipnik's passcode, following which he was able to break into the development iPhone. After gaining unauthorised access to it, Ramacciotti showed Prosser iOS 19 (now called iOS 26) features and applications, which he later used in his videos.

The three videos in question, that Prosser uploaded on his YouTube channel FPT, are titled “Here's your very first look at iOS 19”, “Introducing iOS 19 | Exclusive First Look”, and “This video is the biggest iOS leak ever | iOS 19 Early Preview”. The first video was uploaded on January 18, second on March 26, and third on April 8. In the first video, Prosser showed the alleged design of the camera app, the second showed the lock screen's design in iOS 19, and the third one showed the home screen design.

However, Prosser has denied Apple's allegations. While replying to an X post, Prosser said that this is not how things happened on his end, and that he was willing to talk to Apple about it. In another reply, he said that he “certainly did not plot” to gain access to anyone's phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 19, iOS 26
OnePlus Pad 3 Confirmed to Go on Sale in India in September

Related Stories

Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser of FPT for Alleged iOS 26 Leaks; Calls it a Trade Secret
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Special Ops Season 2, Bhootnii, Bhiaravam, and More
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India in September
  3. Vivo V60 Colours, Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser for iOS 26 Leaks
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Slightly Larger Screen
  6. Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Tri-Fold Phone Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Sues YouTuber Jon Prosser of FPT for Alleged iOS 26 Leaks; Calls it a Trade Secret
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 Confirmed to Go on Sale in India in September
  3. Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation AI Model Debuts on Gemini API, Pricing and Features Announced
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Offer Slightly Larger Screen and Narrower Bezels
  5. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Come With New Chipset and Upgraded Cameras
  6. Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch Set for July 25; Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Meta’s Adam Mosseri to Hand Over Day-to-Day Responsibilities of Threads to Gen AI Executive: Report
  8. Google's Circle to Search Now Lets You Check History of Songs You’ve Searched for in the Past
  9. Honor Said to Offer Larger Battery Capacities Across Its Mid-Range and Flagship Phones
  10. iQOO Z10R Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »