Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this month, but the rumour mill has now turned its attention to Samsung's next-generation book-style foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The South Korean tech brand is speculated to adopt a new display technology to eliminate the visible crease in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Notably, Apple is said to also have similar plans for its future foldable iPhone. The new technology is expected to bring a crease-free folding screen.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted on X that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, will adopt higher “laser-drilled display metal plates”. Apple is also said to use the same technology in its foldable iPhone to achieve a crease-free display.

According to Kuo, this new crease-reducing component will reportedly be supplied by South Korea's Fine M-Tec. Interestingly, the same company is said to supply this part to Apple for its first foldable iPhone.

On July 17, 2025, Fine M-Tec announced an investment of approximately KRW 17.5 billion to support the growing foldable device market and increased demand for ultra-precision laser processing capacity. The investment period spans from July 17, 2025, to January 20, 2027.



Kuo claims that Apple's stricter crease-free standards for its foldable iPhone could accelerate the industry-wide adoption of laser drilling in display metal plate production. If confirmed, this technology would mark a breakthrough in the foldable smartphone segment, as all current foldables show some level of crease on the flexible screen. The technology could also increase competition between Apple and Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this month with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It has an 8-inch flexible inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. It is 4.2mm thick in the unfolded state and weighs 215 grams. The foldable boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India.