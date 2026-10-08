Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live, and there are plenty of laptops to choose from if you want to keep your budget under Rs. 60,000. Acer, Lenovo, Asus and Dell have some notable options in this range, with prices dropping further on select models through bank offers and coupons. The e-commerce site is also offering discounts of up to 50 percent on some laptops, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months. We have picked out some of the better deals currently available in the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000

There are deals across brands during the sale, with Asus and HP offering up to 50 percent off on select laptops. Asus is also giving up to Rs. 15,000 off on some of its bestselling models, along with no-cost EMI for up to 18 months. Meanwhile, Dell has discounts of up to 35 percent on select laptops. SBI Debit and Credit Card users can also get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

The Acer Aspire One is available at Rs. 44,990 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 92,999. The 14-inch laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Buyers can also use a Rs. 1,000 coupon to save a little more, while SBI card users can get an additional discount.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs. 49,990, compared with its MRP of Rs. 1,11,490. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Amazon is also showing a Rs. 300 coupon on the listing, along with bank and EMI offers.

The Asus Vivobook Go 14 costs Rs. 52,990 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 72,990. It features a 14-inch Full-HD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. A Rs. 500 coupon is available on the listing, alongside additional bank offers.

Another Asus model, the Vivobook 15, is available for Rs. 52,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 86,990. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and packs an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The listed price can be reduced further with eligible bank offers.

The Dell 15 is selling for Rs. 49,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 62,598. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD 120Hz display, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The deal can also be coupled with an SBI card offer and no-cost EMI options.

List of Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Asus Vivobook Go 14 (8GB + 512GB) Rs. 72,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now Asus Vivobook 15 (8GB + 512GB) Rs. 86,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (8GB + 512GB) Rs. 1,11,490 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now Dell 15 (8GB + 512GB) Rs. 62,598 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now Acer Aspire One (8GB + 512GB) Rs. 92,999 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now

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