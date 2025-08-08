Technology News
Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, Samsung OLED Displays to Debut in Late 2026: Report

Apple is rumoured to launch its next generation of MacBook Pro laptops with the M6 chips next year. They could be the first MacBook models to get an OLED screen.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 13:26 IST
MacBook Pro with M6 chip could come in two display size variants

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Pro with M5 chip could launch in early 2026
  • Samsung has reportedly increased its investment in OLED displays
  • This could be the first Apple laptop to come with an OLED display
Apple's MacBook Pro with an M6 chip will be the first laptop from the tech giant to use an OLED display, according to a report. The company could exclusively source the screens for the purported laptop from its South Korean competitor. The Cupertino company will reportedly equip future MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, its existing models sport mini-LED screens. The MacBook Pro model with an OLED display will reportedly be launched as soon as next year.

MacBook Pro With M6 Chip And OLED Screen Could Launch Next Year

Citing industry sources, DealSite reports (in Korean) that Apple's first MacBook with an OLED display will be launched in late 2026. Since the company is already expected to unveil its M5-powered MacBook Pro models in early 2026, the OLED display variants could ship with the next-generation M6 chip. The report also claims that the OLED panels will be supplied to the US-based tech giant by Samsung Display, a division of the South Korean tech conglomerate.

Apple currently equips its MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays. However, if the above information is true, then the upcoming devices would be the first Apple laptops to use OLED technology. These panels offer better energy efficiency, deeper blacks, along with enhanced visuals, Samsung has reportedly made heavy investments in the development of Gen 8.6 OLED panels. As per the report, this is possibly why Apple decided to go with Samsung Display as its primary supplier.

The Cupertino company is said to be planning to unveil the MacBook Pro model with OLED displays by the end of 2026. Since the Gen 8.6 OLED panels utilise substrates with bigger glass, it will reportedly be a better fit for laptops and monitors. It is also said to combines oxide TFT technology to offer better efficiency and scalability, at the same time reducing manufacturing costs. The report added that Samsung is well-positioned to meet Apple's demand in 2026 for MacBook Pro variants' screens.

Apart from the rumoured OLED MacBook Pro models, Apple could reportedly unveil several devices next year. The lineup is said to include entry-level iPad and iPad Air models, along with a M5-powered MacBook Pro model. Additionally, the MacBook Air models could also be updated in early 2026 with 13-inch and 15-inch display options.

