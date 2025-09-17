Technology News
English Edition

Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says

Apple's MacBook Pro model with an OLED display and an M6 chip was previously expected to launch by early 2027.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 19:08 IST
Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says

Apple is said to be also working on an affordable MacBook model

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple could launch an affordable MacBook model next year
  • MacBook Pro is said to feature a Samsung OLED display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Apple's MacBook Pro with an OLED screen will enter the mass production phase by late 2026, a market analyst has revealed. He also said that the rumoured flagship Apple laptop will also come with a touchscreen, reducing the gap between the company's iPad and MacBook models. This comes after Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed in his newsletter that the Apple MacBook Pro model with an OLED display could be powered by the M7 chipset, and is expected to launch by early 2027.

Apple MacBook Pro Model With OLED Display Could Enter Mass Production Next Year

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple's MacBook Pro model with an OLED display will enter mass production by late 2026. Interestingly, the laptop is said to also sport a capacitive touchscreen, using the on-cell touch technology.

Kuo says that this move could potentially blur the line between MacBook and iPad. He added that it also reflects the Cupertino tech giant's “long-term observation” of user behaviour of tablet owners, signalling that in certain scenarios, touch controls can improve productivity and the overall user experience.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier said in his newsletter that a MacBook Pro with an OLED display would launch between late 2026 and early 2027. The flagship laptop is said to be equipped with Apple's M6 chip.

At the time, the journalist had stated that users are not upgrading their current MacBook models frequently, even as Apple was improving the hardware to offer better longevity. He believes that this might change with the launch of the MacBook Pro model with an OLED screen.

Meanwhile, Kuo also revealed some information about the rumoured affordable MacBook model, which could be powered by one of Apple's smartphone chipsets. He said that this particular laptop might not come with a touchscreen, but it is said to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025. Previous reports indicate it could be powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, the same as last year's iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The laptop is also said to sport a 13-inch display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro M6, Apple MacBook Pro M6 launch, OLED Display, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
Government Makes Cybersecurity Audits Mandatory for Crypto Exchanges Due to Rising Risks

Related Stories

Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  4. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Artemis Prepares Crews for Future Mars Missions
  2. JWST Identifies Compact, Metal-Poor Star-Forming Region Tracing Back to Early Universe
  3. Researchers Develop Method to Predict Rare Green Auroral Events on Mars
  4. Kanyakumari Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama
  5. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades
  7. Government Makes Cybersecurity Audits Mandatory for Crypto Exchanges Due to Rising Risks
  8. Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says
  9. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  10. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »