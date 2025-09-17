Apple's OLED MacBook Pro Model Could Feature a Touchscreen, Analyst Says

Apple's MacBook Pro with an OLED screen will enter the mass production phase by late 2026, a market analyst has revealed. He also said that the rumoured flagship Apple laptop will also come with a touchscreen, reducing the gap between the company's iPad and MacBook models. This comes after Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed in his newsletter that the Apple MacBook Pro model with an OLED display could be powered by the M7 chipset, and is expected to launch by early 2027.

Apple MacBook Pro Model With OLED Display Could Enter Mass Production Next Year

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple's MacBook Pro model with an OLED display will enter mass production by late 2026. Interestingly, the laptop is said to also sport a capacitive touchscreen, using the on-cell touch technology.

Kuo says that this move could potentially blur the line between MacBook and iPad. He added that it also reflects the Cupertino tech giant's “long-term observation” of user behaviour of tablet owners, signalling that in certain scenarios, touch controls can improve productivity and the overall user experience.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier said in his newsletter that a MacBook Pro with an OLED display would launch between late 2026 and early 2027. The flagship laptop is said to be equipped with Apple's M6 chip.

At the time, the journalist had stated that users are not upgrading their current MacBook models frequently, even as Apple was improving the hardware to offer better longevity. He believes that this might change with the launch of the MacBook Pro model with an OLED screen.

Meanwhile, Kuo also revealed some information about the rumoured affordable MacBook model, which could be powered by one of Apple's smartphone chipsets. He said that this particular laptop might not come with a touchscreen, but it is said to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025. Previous reports indicate it could be powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, the same as last year's iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The laptop is also said to sport a 13-inch display.