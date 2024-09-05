Technology News
MSI Prestige, Summit, Stealth and Creator Laptops With Latest Intel Core Ultra, Ryzen AI 9 Chips Launched in India

Pricing for MSI's new laptop models starts from Rs. 1,31,990.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2024 17:00 IST
MSI Creator A 16 (left) and MSI Stealth A 16 are equipped with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chipsets

Highlights
  • MSI has introduced several new laptops with AI features in India
  • Four of MSI's new laptops are Intel Evo-certified models.
  • The new MSI models are already available to preorder in the country
MSI on Wednesday introduced several laptop models in India under the company's Prestige, Stealth, Summit, and Creator series. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen 9 AI processors, paired with Intel Arc, AMD Radeon, and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. Four of the newly launched laptops are Intel Evo certified, while all models are equipped with up to 32GB of RAM. The MSI Creator A16 AI+ which is the most expensive model in the series can be charged at 240W using a USB-PD adapter.

MSI Prestige, Summit, Stealth and Creator Laptops Price in India and Availability

The MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo is priced at Rs. 1,67,990, while the Prestige 16 AI+ Evo and Prestige 14 AI+ Evo, and Prestige 13 AI+ Evo cost Rs. 1,56,990, Rs. 1,31,990, and Rs. 1,44,990, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the MSI Stealth A16 AI+ starts at Rs. 2,32,990. Customers can also purchase the Summit A16 AI+ at Rs. 1,73,990 and the Prestige A16 AI+ at Rs. 1,49,990. The MSI Creator A16 AI+ laptop is priced at 3,07,990. The laptops can now be preordered in India, and they will be available for purchase via the company's stores in the country.

MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo, Summit A16 AI+ Specifications 

The MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor and an Intel Arc 140V GPU, while the Summit A16 AI+ is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor with an AMD Radeon 880M GPU. Both models are equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The former has a 13.3-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen IPS LCD screen with MSI Pen 2 support, while the Summit A16 AI+ has a 16-inch Quad HD (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and stylus support. 

Both the laptops support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with an HDMI 2.1 port. It packs a 4-cell 70Wh battery with 65W charging. Meanwhile, the Summit A16 AI+ has two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port and a MicroSD card reader. It is equipped with a 4-cell 82Wh battery and ships with a 100W USB-PD charging adapter.

MSI Stealth A16 AI+ Specifications 

The new Stealth A16 AI+ from MSI is powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors along with up to GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The laptop is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a 16-inch display that is available in IPS LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED variants, at up to 4K resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. 

MSI has equipped the Stealth A16 AI+ with a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The laptop features a 4-cell 99.9Wh battery that can be charged at 240W with the included charger. 

MSI Prestige 16 AI+ Evo, Prestige 14 AI+ Evo and Prestige 13 AI+ Evo Specifications 

The MSI Prestige 16 AI+ Evo and Prestige 13 AI+ Evo are equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor, while the Prestige 14 AI+ Evo runs on a Core Ultra 7 258V CPU. These laptops are equipped with Intel Arc 140V graphics and sport 16-inch (UHD), 14-inch (up to 2.8K), and 13.3-inch (2.8K) displays. All three models are equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

These laptops offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity along with support for Wi-Fi 7 networks. They are equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The MSI Prestige 16 AI+ Evo packs a 99.9Wh battery (100W charging), the Prestige 14 AI+ Evo features a 90WH battery (100W charging), while the Prestige 13 AI+ Evo has a 75Wh battery (65W charging). 

MSI Prestige A16 AI+ Specifications

An AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor powers the MSI Prestige A16 AI+ laptop, along with AMD Radeon 880M graphics, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The laptop sports a 16-inch display with up to 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) display resolution with OLED or IPS LCD screens — the latter has a 165Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options on the MSI Prestige A16 AI+ include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a MicroSD card reader. The laptop is equipped with an 82Wh battery with support for 100W charging.

MSI Creator A16 AI+ Specifications

The new MSI Creator A16 AI+ models are the most expensive in the lineup and are powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. They feature a 16-inch display with up to 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) display with IPS LCD, OLED, and Mini-LED options and up to 240Hz refresh rate.

These laptops support Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They are also equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It packs a 99.9Wh battery with support for 240W charging via the adapter that ships in the box.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
 
 

