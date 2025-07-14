Google to Integrate ChromeOS and Android into a Single Platform: Report

In November 2024, a report suggested that Google is working on a multi-year project for developing a hybrid platform, built from a combination of ChromeOS and Android, that would compete with Apple's iPadOS. Now, a supposed confirmation of the same has reportedly come from a Google executive. The executive, who in an interview confirmed the company's plans, said that he is interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they are using them for.

Combining ChromeOS and Android Into a Single Platform:

According to a report by TechRadar, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, while giving an interview to one of the publication's journalists, stated that Google is going to combine ChromeOS and Android into a single platform.

The report highlighted that Samat was interested in knowing why the journalist was using a MacBook, and how it works between his iPhone and iPad. The Google executive said that he has been interested in knowing how individuals are using their laptops nowadays and what they are doing with them because the tech giant is trying to execute the ChromeOS and Android integration. Since Samat was asking about laptops, there is a chance that in the future there could be either a new Google operating system or the company could launch another variant of Android with laptop-specific features tailored for bigger screens.

The development corroborates a report from November 2024, which claimed that Google has started working on a multi-year project for the development of a single hybrid platform, built from the integration of ChromeOS with Android. However, the earlier report had stated that the new hybrid platform would act as a competitor to Apple's iPadOS that runs on its iPads.

Additionally, Google's move also helps it unify its resources towards building a better operating system for laptops and tablets. It would reportedly allow the tech giant to efficiently manage its engineering resources as well. The integration of ChromeOS and Android into a single platform is said to also result in the availability of more apps on Android, helping developers earn more money as more users are eventually onboarded.