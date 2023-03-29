Technology News
Other models refreshed with latest Intel and AMD CPUs.

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus has updated its range of gaming laptops in India

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18 are new models with new designs
  • The Zephyrus M16 features a 16:10 aspect ratio display
  • ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features AMD’s 7000 series CPUs

Asus has launched the Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 gaming laptops in India. These new models debuted at CES 2023. Both laptops feature the latest Intel 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia's 40-series GPUs. Asus has also launched updated models of its Zephyrus M16, Strix Scar 17, and Zephyrus Duo 16 in India. The latter two laptops are based on AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. Out of these, the Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 are the brand new models that feature a fresh design and per-key RGB illumination.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, Zephyrus M16, ROG Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus Duo 16 price in India

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 has a starting price of Rs. 2,79,990, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 starts at Rs. 2,79,990. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 starts at Rs. 2,69,990. The new Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has a starting price of Rs. 2,99,990, and finally the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 starts at a whopping Rs. 4,29,990. All the new laptops are available for purchase through major online and offline retailers.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 specifications

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops feature a new and updated design, with a cut across the lid and the same design is replicated across the keyboard too. It features customisable ‘Armour Caps' that are now smaller and held in place with magnets.

Asus allows you to 3D print the Armour Caps too if you want to customise its looks. Both models feature Aura Sync accents, and the ROG logo on top lid and the keyboard have RGB lighting. The laptops feature Intel 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs with MUX Switch. You can get up to a QHD resolution display with 240Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 features a similar design language as the Scar 16 and 18. The laptops can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This laptop features pre-key RGB lighting, a metallic ROG logo, and Aura Sync accents.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 specifications

Asus has also refreshed the ROG Zephyrus M16, which now features a 16-inch display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels. The 16:10 aspect ratio display features a QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, with a 3ms response time. The display is also said to support 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is Pantone validated. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR with up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. This model can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

Last but not least, we have the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a 16-inch display in a 15-inch form factor. The laptop features AMD's Ryzen 7000 series Dragon Range of processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture. The Duo 16 comes with a large 90WHr battery and can be charged by either the included 330W adapter or through the 100W PD charge enabled USB Type-C ports. Asus claims the laptop's battery can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 18.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 3.10 kg
ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 2.50 kg
ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Laptop

ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 2.30 kg
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Laptop

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 4TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 2.60 kg
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Laptop

ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 3.00 kg
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Alibaba to Split Into 6 Units as China Vows to Ease Crackdown on Private Sector

