Asus has launched the Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 gaming laptops in India. These new models debuted at CES 2023. Both laptops feature the latest Intel 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia's 40-series GPUs. Asus has also launched updated models of its Zephyrus M16, Strix Scar 17, and Zephyrus Duo 16 in India. The latter two laptops are based on AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. Out of these, the Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 are the brand new models that feature a fresh design and per-key RGB illumination.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, Zephyrus M16, ROG Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus Duo 16 price in India

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 has a starting price of Rs. 2,79,990, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 starts at Rs. 2,79,990. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 starts at Rs. 2,69,990. The new Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has a starting price of Rs. 2,99,990, and finally the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 starts at a whopping Rs. 4,29,990. All the new laptops are available for purchase through major online and offline retailers.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 specifications

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops feature a new and updated design, with a cut across the lid and the same design is replicated across the keyboard too. It features customisable ‘Armour Caps' that are now smaller and held in place with magnets.

Asus allows you to 3D print the Armour Caps too if you want to customise its looks. Both models feature Aura Sync accents, and the ROG logo on top lid and the keyboard have RGB lighting. The laptops feature Intel 13th Gen CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs with MUX Switch. You can get up to a QHD resolution display with 240Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 specifications

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 features a similar design language as the Scar 16 and 18. The laptops can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This laptop features pre-key RGB lighting, a metallic ROG logo, and Aura Sync accents.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 specifications

Asus has also refreshed the ROG Zephyrus M16, which now features a 16-inch display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and slim bezels. The 16:10 aspect ratio display features a QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, with a 3ms response time. The display is also said to support 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is Pantone validated. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR with up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. This model can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

Last but not least, we have the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a 16-inch display in a 15-inch form factor. The laptop features AMD's Ryzen 7000 series Dragon Range of processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture. The Duo 16 comes with a large 90WHr battery and can be charged by either the included 330W adapter or through the 100W PD charge enabled USB Type-C ports. Asus claims the laptop's battery can be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

