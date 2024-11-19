Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 were launched on Tuesday as the latest gaming smartphones from the Taiwanese smartphone brand. The new ROG Phone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Asus ROG Phone 9 series sports AMOLED displays and has an IP68 rated build. They feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor and have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 Price

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro price is set at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Asus Phone 9 starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition costs EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is released in Phantom Black and Storm White finishes. Only the latter is available for the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition and ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Specifications

Both dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 9 series handsets run on Android 15-based ROG UI and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support. The display has Always-On support and is touted to deliver 2,500nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone family has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition packs 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The vanilla model and ROG 9 Pro boast a maximum of 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. They feature the company's in-house ROG GameCool 9 cooling system for thermal management.

For photos and videos, the Asus ROG Phone 9 handsets have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 1/1.56-inch sensor with f1/9 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The ROG Phone 9 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, while the brand has packed a 5-megapixel macro camera on the vanilla ROG Phone 9.

Asus

Photo Credit: Asus ROG Phone 9 Series

On the front, both ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro sports a 32-megapixel RGBW camera with 1.4µm binning. The camera unit supports several AI features including AI Object Sense, AI HyperClarity, and AI HyperClarity among others.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 9 family include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, air trigger and a proximity sensor. They feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and have face recognition feature.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 99 Pro pack a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The fast charging technology can charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 46 minutes, according to the company. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 22.1 hours of video streaming time and up to 23.4 hours of social media usage (Instagram). Both phones have an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance.

Like previous ROG phones, the Asus ROG Phone 9 phones have three microphones with support for the company's in-house noise reduction technology. They support Dirac Virtuo technology and have Hi-Res Audio certification. They come with AI-based gaming features including X sense, X capture, and AI grabber.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition model comes with AeroActive Cooler X Pro bundled.