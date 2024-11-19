Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Both models in the Asus ROG Phone 9 series are equipped with a 5,800mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 18:25 IST
Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 series has 32-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 series has a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor
  • Both handset are equipped with three microphones
  • The Pro Edition model ships with an AeroActive Cooler X Pro
Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9 were launched on Tuesday as the latest gaming smartphones from the Taiwanese smartphone brand. The new ROG Phone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Asus ROG Phone 9 series sports AMOLED displays and has an IP68 rated build. They feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor and have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 Price

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro price is set at EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The Asus Phone 9 starts at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition costs EUR 1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is released in Phantom Black and Storm White finishes. Only the latter is available for the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition and ROG Phone 9 Pro. 

Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Specifications

Both dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 9 series handsets run on Android 15-based ROG UI and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support. The display has Always-On support and is touted to deliver 2,500nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone family has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition packs 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The vanilla model and ROG 9 Pro boast a maximum of 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. They feature the company's in-house ROG GameCool 9 cooling system for thermal management. 

For photos and videos, the Asus ROG Phone 9 handsets have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 1/1.56-inch sensor with f1/9 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The ROG Phone 9 Pro boasts a 32-megapixel sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, while the brand has packed a 5-megapixel macro camera on the vanilla ROG Phone 9.

asus rog phone 9 pro Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Asus
Photo Credit: Asus ROG Phone 9 Series

 

On the front, both ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro sports a 32-megapixel RGBW camera with 1.4µm binning. The camera unit supports several AI features including AI Object Sense, AI HyperClarity, and AI HyperClarity among others.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 9 family include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, air trigger and a proximity sensor. They feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and have face recognition feature.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 99 Pro pack a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The fast charging technology can charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 46 minutes, according to the company. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 22.1 hours of video streaming time and up to 23.4 hours of social media usage (Instagram). Both phones have an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. 

Like previous ROG phones, the Asus ROG Phone 9 phones have three microphones with support for the company's in-house noise reduction technology. They support Dirac Virtuo technology and have Hi-Res Audio certification. They come with AI-based gaming features including X sense, X capture, and AI grabber.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition model comes with AeroActive Cooler X Pro bundled. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 9, Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition, Asus ROG Phone 9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
  4. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  5. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  8. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple
  9. Realme 14X Could Launch in December in These Colour Options
  10. India's 2040 Moon-Orbiting Space Station Set to Support Lunar Missions
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  3. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
  4. 123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging
  6. ZTE Blade V70 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 6.7-Inch LCD Screen Listed Online
  7. Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say
  8. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications
  9. Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction, Calls for Immediate Action
  10. Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »